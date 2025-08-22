Coinspeaker

XRP Price Target To $10 Remains Intact, Says Analyst Amid Recent Volatility

Despite slipping below $3 amid recent market volatility, analysts remain confident that the XRP price can still reach the $10 target.

Key Notes

  • Analysts highlight critical XRP resistance near $2.90.
  • Popular crypto analyst Crypto Patel said that the XRP can see an upside rally soon.
  • Ripple is pushing its enterprise-grade RLUSD stablecoin into the Japanese market.
  • .

Ripple’s native cryptocurrency XRP has come under selling pressure this week, slipping under the crucial support of $3.0, amid a broader market correction. However, market analysts are confident that the XRP price target of $10 remains intact despite the recent volatility.

Why XRP Price Rally Will Continue By Another 200%?

Ripple’s native cryptocurrency has recently experienced volatility and is currently testing crucial support at $2.85.

Popular crypto analyst Dark Defender stated that the XRP price is performing exactly as predicted in his chart, and is currently undergoing an ABC correction, as shown in the image below. If the bulls fail to defend the $2.85 support, the next drop could be at $2.64.

However, Dark Defender believes that the Ripple crypto will see a sharp bounce back from there, continuing its upward journey to $10.47.

“The XRP Ship is sailing in the middle of the Ocean!” he added. The subsequent targets shared by the analyst on the upside are $3.33, $4.36, $5.85, $10.4765.

Another crypto analyst, Crypto Patel, has shared similar price targets for XRP. He noted that XRP is currently only 200% away from the $10 mark, citing strong bullish momentum and growing interest from the XRP community.

According to Patel, XRP is holding key support at $0.80, with significant resistance near $2.90. The analyst emphasized that a breakout above these levels could set the stage for a major rally. “The trend is bullish, and it’s looking strong,” Patel added.

Ripple Makes A Push for RLUSD Stablecoin

Amid the XRP price volatility, Ripple continues to build its ecosystem with the latest push for RLUSD stablecoin in Japan. The blockchain firm is seeking to expand its presence in the rapidly evolving $300 billion stablecoin market.

In partnership with SBI Holdings, Ripple will bring its enterprise-grade stablecoin RLUSD to the Japanese market in early 2026. The move targets both retail users and institutional investors, offering a fully-backed, regulated stablecoin designed for enterprise use cases.

Ripple highlighted the broader opportunity, noting that the $300 billion stablecoin market is projected to expand into the trillions, underscoring the potential for growth in regulated digital currencies.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

