Key Notes

Crypto analysts believe that the XRP price is gaining strength after 32 weeks of consolidation.

They anticipate a breakout, with potential targets ranging from $4.60 to as high as $16 if similar historical patterns repeat.

A large transfer of 779,321 XRP from Coinbase to a private wallet on July 5 has stirred excitement in the XRP community.

Over the past week, the XRP price has been hovering between $2.15 and $2.30, signaling a potential breakout on the horizon.

A closer look at XRP’s technical charts reveals that the Bollinger Bands have tightened to levels not seen in eight months. This indicates that the Ripple-backed altcoin is gearing up for a significant surge in volatility.

An X user, STEPH IS CRYPTO, has compared the current XRP price setup to conditions last seen in November 2024.

At that time, XRP was trading around $0.50 before rallying nearly 600% to reach close to $3.40 in the following months. With the token now trading at approximately $2.27, a similar percentage gain could propel the price beyond $16.

The #XRP Bollinger Bands are extremely tight. BIG PUMP INCOMING! pic.twitter.com/btbtZkR8pb — STEPH IS CRYPTO (@Steph_iscrypto) July 6, 2025

Other market analysts also believe XRP is primed for a strong upward move, especially following Ripple’s recent application for a U.S. banking license last week.

On July 7, crypto analyst CRYPTOWZRD noted on X that XRP has been consolidating for the past 32 weeks and is now “gathering strength,” suggesting that one more strong weekly candle could trigger a major breakout.

Meanwhile, fellow trader Captain Faibik predicted that XRP is nearing the start of its next bullish rally, setting a potential all-time high target of $4.60.

XRP Price Action to Watch Amid Whale Transfers

Over the weekend of July 5, the XRP Ledger recorded a significant whale transaction involving nearly 780,000 XRP tokens.

In a post on X, Redbeard called it a “massive $XRP move,” noting that 779,321.94 XRP were transferred from a Coinbase account to a private wallet, hinting that “something BIG is brewing.”

🚨 MASSIVE $XRP MOVE 🚨 💸 779,321 XRP just transferred from Coinbase to a private wallet! Something BIG is brewing! 👀 Follow @Roundtable321 thank me later 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/9q5ueuimAk — Captain Redbeard 🧔‍♂️ (@Brett_Crypto_X) July 6, 2025

According to the shared transaction details, the transfer occurred and was processed on ledger number 97,276,970. The XRP was sent to the wallet address rLuvSFAfgVja7ZgEtoq1SwSt1xNGaztLZ, with a minimal transaction fee of 0.00002 XRP.

The XRP community members reacted to this development with different views. X Finance Bull, a popular name within the crypto community noted: “That’s not retail. Someone’s gearing up for something major.”

The odds of an XRP ETF approval have increased significantly in recent months, especially following Ripple’s lawsuit settlement last month.

Market analysts predict the approval could come by the end of the year, potentially alongside several other crypto ETFs greenlit by the SEC.

