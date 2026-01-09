Key Notes

XRP held the support at $2, rebounding to $2.14 at press time.

The token crashed on January 8, facing its first ETF outflows since its debut.

ETF recorded $8.72 million in inflows on January 8.

XRP XRP $2.12 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $128.90 B Vol. 24h: $4.54 B turned bullish on Jan. 9 after briefly falling to $2.07 the day before. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is trading near $2.14, up by around 14% over the past seven days.

The price drop on Jan. 8 happened when WisdomTree pulled its spot XRP ETF filing from the SEC. However, the selloff seems to be short-lived after the price tested the low $2 range.

Evernorth and Doppler Test Institutional XRP Use

On Jan. 9, Evernorth announced a strategic collaboration with Doppler Finance focused on institutional liquidity and treasury activity on the XRP Ledger. Evernorth is an XRP digital asset treasury firm backed by Ripple and SBI Holdings.

Doppler Finance and @evernorthxrp, an XRP digital asset treasury company backed by Ripple and SBI Holdings, have entered into a strategic collaboration to advance institutional liquidity and treasury use cases on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). pic.twitter.com/28tJZxYvSX — Doppler Finance (@doppler_fi) January 9, 2026

The collaboration is in an early testing phase. The two firms are reviewing ways institutions could deploy XRP capital using on-chain systems. Areas under review include structured liquidity models, treasury management flows, and infrastructure needs that could support long-term use of the ledger.

The announcement made clear that no products are being launched yet. The work is focused on testing systems and reviewing how XRP could be used at scale by institutions managing large balances.

This follows reports from Jan. 8 that Ripple is in talks with Amazon Web Services about using Amazon Bedrock to support XRP Ledger operations. If implemented, this could help Ripple manage system load and data flow as usage grows.

⚠️AMAZON WEB SERVICES & RIPPLE discussing AMAZON Bedrock for the XRPL🔥 The overview of this video:

XRPL runs on high-performance C++ code (A powerful programming language) .

At scale, C++ systems produce large volumes of cryptic logs (history).

AWS partners with Ripple, using… pic.twitter.com/2bjfT9MOkn — ProfessoRipplEffect (@ProfRipplEffect) January 7, 2026

ETF Flows Stay Positive Despite Brief Shock

Despite the Jan. 8 price dip, selling pressure eased quickly as XRP-related funds continue to show steady demand. Since launch, these products have recorded net outflows only once, on Jan. 7. Total net inflows stand at $1.21 billion.

On Jan. 8 alone, XRP spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $8.72M. Asset management firm Bitwise’s product led with a whopping $4.5 million in inflows alongside Grayscale’s GXRP, which raked in $2.89 million.

