XRP Down 5% as WisdomTree Withdraws ETF Filing, but 2026 Looks Good

Key Notes

XRP trades near $2.27, down 3.2% over the past 24 hours.

The move follows WisdomTree pulling its XRP ETF filing with the U.S.SEC.

US spot XRP ETFs have already logged over $1.25 billion in inflows since launch.

XRP saw a downturn on Jan. 7 and wiped out about $5 billion in market cap. At the time of writing, one of the top altcoins is trading around $2.27, down by 3.2% over 24 hours. This price weakness comes as asset manager WisdomTree withdrew its XRP ETF filing with the US SEC.

WisdomTree Digital Commodity Services asked the SEC to withdraw its registration statement on Form S-1, based on a filing dated Jan. 6. The firm said it decided not to move forward at this time.

The request also covered the removal of all exhibits and changes related to the original filing from Dec. 2, 2024. The WisdomTree XRP Fund trust was still in early review and had not received approval.

ETF Inflows Remain Steady

It is interesting to note that the filing exit came despite strong demand for XRP-based funds. US spot XRP ETFs recorded more than $1.25 billion in total inflows, based on data from SoSoValue.

On Jan. 6 alone, spot XRP ETFs posted $19.12 million in net inflows. That extended the ongoing inflow run and pushed total net assets to $1.62 billion.

WisdomTree’s move hit price in the short-term, but selling stayed minimal. XRP remains up about 22% over the past week, having added around $25 billion in market cap. Analysts suggest that the $2.25-$2.30 zone is currently acting as a short-term balance area.

Ripple Continues Expansion

Away from markets, Ripple continues to boost its core business. Earlier this week, its GTreasury unit bought Solvexia, a firm focused on no-code finance automation, data tools, and analytics.

The deal aims to expand GTreasury’s reporting services across finance and compliance teams. GTreasury runs a compliant treasury and risk management platform used by CFOs and finance leads. Ripple bought GTreasury in a $1 billion deal in October 2025.

In November 2025, Ripple also rolled out spot prime brokerage services for US institutional clients. The move allowed over-the-counter trades across dozens of digital assets.

