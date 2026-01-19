XRP Dips Below $2, But Analysts Eye 5X Rally Potential

Key Notes

XRP’s price continues to be under selling pressure, with its open interest dropping 10% to $3.58 billion.

Crypto analyst Crypto Patel said XRP is trading above a confirmed multi-year breakout zone, and in the accumulation range of $1.30-$1.90.

Spot XRP ETFs continued adding inflows, pushing cumulative net inflows to roughly above $1.28 billion.

Amid today's crypto market correction, XRP's price fell 4%, losing the $2.0 support. Spot XRP ETF inflows keep investor optimism alive.

XRP is down nearly 18% from its Jan. 6 highs of $2.40 as bearish sentiment grips the market, but continued spot XRP ETF inflows are keeping investor optimism alive.

XRP Price Faces Selling Pressure, but Analyst Remains Bullish

After briefly consolidating between $2.05-$2.06, XRP’s price fell to an intraday low of $1.906 before partially rebounding to $1.97.

XRP’s open interest dropped 10% to $3.58 billion, while daily trading volume increased 166% to $3.66 billion.

Despite the volatility, some investors remain bullish on its long-term prospects.

Crypto analyst Crypto Patel said XRP is trading above a confirmed multi-year breakout zone on the higher-timeframe (HTF) chart.

This shows that the token may be setting up for another major upside move following a prolonged accumulation phase.

Patel noted that XRP has already posted a strong expansion after breaking out near $0.60.

Since then, the price has increased by 600%, and is now rebuilding the structure for the next leg higher.

He highlighted a descending wedge breakout spanning 2020 to 2024 as a key technical catalyst.

According to Patel, XRP’s current focus area sits around a fair value gap and accumulation zone between $1.90 and $1.30.

He said the higher-timeframe bullish structure remains intact as long as XRP holds above $1.30.

$XRP PRICE PREDICTION | MULTI-YEAR BREAKOUT TARGETING $10+?#XRP Is Trading Above A Confirmed Multi-Year Breakout Zone On The HTF Chart After Completing A Long Accumulation Phase. Price Has Already Delivered A Strong Expansion Move And Is Now Building Structure For The Next Leg.… pic.twitter.com/eBBU55I0ia — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) January 19, 2026

The analyst has outlined upside targets at $3.50, $5.00, $8.70, and $10. However, he said that any closing under $1.30 will invalidate this structure.

XRP ETF Inflows Remain Consistent

Even with the XRP price pullback, inflows into spot XRP ETF have continued at a consistent speed.

Data from SoSoValue shows that XRP ETFs have continued to attract assets since their approval late last year.

Net inflows rose by $1.12 million on Friday, Jan. 16, lifting cumulative net inflows to $1.28 billion.

Grayscale’s GXRP ETF added over $287 million in inflows, bringing its assets to $291 million, while Bitwise’s XRP ETF added $310 million, reaching a similar $291 million.

So far this year, spot XRP ETFs have attracted more than $108 million, with total assets exceeding $1.52 billion for the first time.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.