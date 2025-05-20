Key Notes

CME saw four standard XRP contracts traded, totaling $480K at around $2.40.

An additional 106 micro contracts added over $1 million to the opening day volume.

XRP is currently trading at $2.37, up more than 3% in the last 24 hours.

XRP futures began trading on the CME Group’s derivatives platform on May 19, marking a major milestone for the cryptocurrency’s mainstream adoption. The first day of trading saw at least $1.5 million in total volume.

According to CME data, four standard XRP contracts, each representing 50,000 tokens, were exchanged, equating to roughly $480,000 in notional volume at an average price of $2.40.

Meanwhile, 106 micro contracts, each holding 2,500 XRP, added over $1 million to the session’s tally. All contracts are cash-settled and tied to the CME CF XRP-Dollar Reference Rate, published daily at 4:00 PM London time.

CME’s dual-contract approach aims to cater to both institutional hedge funds and retail traders. The addition of XRP to CME’s suite of regulated offerings places the token in the same league as Bitcoin and Ethereum futures, bringing increased legitimacy.

Nate Geraci, President of The ETF Store, shared the news on X.

CME-traded XRP futures are now *live*… CFTC-regulated contracts on XRP. Spot XRP ETFs only a matter of time. pic.twitter.com/MOhHtoGWbs — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) May 19, 2025

Notably, several US-based firms have submitted applications for a spot XRP ETF, although the SEC has yet to take a position.

XRP Price Outlook

At the time of writing, XRP XRP $2.22 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $129.99 B Vol. 24h: $2.17 B is trading around $2.37, up over 3% in the past 24 hours. Since Donald Trump’s election victory in November 2024, the fourth largest cryptocurrency XRP has surged over 450%, largely driven by institutional optimism.

On the daily XRP price chart, RSI currently sits near 53, indicating neutral momentum without being overbought or oversold.

The Bollinger Bands are beginning to tighten, suggesting consolidation and a possible breakout soon. XRP is trading around the middle band (20-day SMA), acting as a crucial support zone. If XRP fails to hold this level and dips below the lower band at $2.05, it could see a freefall to $1.83.

However, a bullish breakout above the upper band at $2.61 could send XRP to $2.85.

Meanwhile, MACD analysis shows a narrowing gap between the MACD line and the signal line, hinting at an upcoming crossover. If the MACD line crosses above the signal line, a bullish momentum shift could be confirmed.

Interestingly, a bullish “Cup and Handle” pattern has formed from mid-February to mid-May. The cup’s base lies around $1.85, and the rim peaks at about $2.60.

The handle’s formation is underway, and a breakout above $2.60 could confirm the move to $3.35, nearly a 40% upside from current levels.

