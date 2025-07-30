XRP Futures OI Tank, But Whales Keep Buying

Key Notes

XRP price slips 14% from monthly highs amid leverage unwind.

Futures open interest drops $2.4 billion in under two weeks.

Whales scoop up 60 million XRP on July 29 despite price drop fears.

XRP XRP $3.10 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $183.94 B Vol. 24h: $5.57 B has dropped by 14% since its July 18 high of $3.66, currently trading at $3.13. This correction follows an explosive 68% rally from $2.17 earlier in July, largely driven by leveraged futures positions.

However, as the price started cooling down, open interest in XRP futures plunged from a peak of $11.2 billion to the current $8.57 billion level. This indicates a major drop in market leverage as traders explore new crypto projects.

This 21% slip in open interest suggests that many traders have either closed their positions or been liquidated. As a result, traders are speculating cascading liquidations and some analysts are warning that XRP could fall below the key $2.60 level if volatility continues.

Despite these concerns, whale wallets accumulated 60 million XRP on July 29, as noted by analyst Ali Martinez. This signals that larger players are viewing the current correction as a buy-the-dip opportunity.

ETF Hopes Fuel Long-Term Optimism

Meanwhile, Coinbase recently announced it would launch nano XRP and SOL perpetual futures for US traders starting August 18. The nano XRP contract will represent 500 XRP and will be settled in US dollars, with an expiry date in December 2030.

With tight spreads and a minimum price tick of $0.0001, the contract is designed for more granular exposure to XRP price movements.

These developments are keeping bullish sentiment alive among long-term holders even as short-term traders remain cautious amid falling open interest.

XRP Traders Cautious Near Support

On the daily chart, XRP has pulled back from the upper Bollinger Band and is now testing the mid-band (20-day SMA) near $3.12. A breakdown below this support zone could lead the token to the lower band near $2.67.

The RSI has also cooled off from overbought levels and now sits at 57, indicating neutral momentum. However, continued downside on RSI is generally associated with bearish pressure.

Traders should watch for the crucial $3.00–$3.12 zone, above which XRP could reignite bullish momentum. Resistance remains at $3.66, the July high.

