XRP trades at $1.29 as of September 17, up 2.25% on the day but still sitting roughly 35% below the $2.00 level that a majority of current holders reportedly paid to enter. That gap raises an uncomfortable question for anyone watching a wallet marked deep red: does XRP have a realistic path back to breakeven, or is $2 a ceiling that keeps getting further away? Any honest XRP price forecast depends on catalysts most retail holders aren’t tracking closely.

The immediate trigger for this week’s volatility was the U.S. Senate blocking progress on the CLARITY Act, a crypto market structure bill, which sent XRP down nearly 10% in a single session before it stabilized near $1.30. Ripple has said the vote doesn’t change XRP’s current legal standing, but the episode underscored how sensitive this asset remains to Washington’s legislative calendar.

Against that backdrop, technical traders are watching a tight range between roughly $1.25 and $1.31 that offers little conviction in either direction, with 24-hour trading volume down about 33% to $3.94B. For holders sitting on losses from the 2021 or 2025 cycle highs, patience is being tested again.

JUST IN: Franklin ETF clients buy $3.5 million worth of $XRP. pic.twitter.com/M7irpApRzk — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) September 17, 2026

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XRP Price Forecast: Can XRP Price Reclaim $2 This Cycle?

XRP is pinned between immediate support at $1.28 and resistance near $1.31, a genuinely tight band that reflects a market waiting for its next directional cue. Binance shows roughly $4.1 billion in 24-hour volume, healthy but not indicative of aggressive accumulation.

The bull case: a break above $1.31 opens room toward $1.55, then $1.68 and $1.86, with a clean move through $1.86 setting up a run at $2.19. The base case has price chopping between $1.27 and $1.34 while the market digests regulatory headlines.

The bear case sends XRP toward $1.23, then $1.10, with the August low near $0.98 as a deeper floor if sentiment sours further. A recent downside analysis maps this scenario in more detail, while a separate look at the $2 resistance target frames just how far price needs to travel before the majority of underwater holders see relief.

LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Upside as XRP Hinges on Key Levels

For holders who bought above $2, a slow grind back to breakeven isn’t a strategy: it’s a waiting game with no fixed end date. Ripple’s business fundamentals keep expanding, from stablecoin forum appearances in Dubai to cross-border payment partnerships, yet that growth hasn’t translated into proportional price action.

That disconnect is pushing some capital toward earlier-stage plays where the entry math looks less punishing.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is a Layer 3 infrastructure project fusing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into one execution environment: a deploy-once architecture meant to let developers access all three ecosystems without rebuilding for each chain. The presale is priced at $0.014956 with $967,410.09 raised to date.

Core features include a Unified Liquidity Layer, Single-Step Execution, and Verifiable Settlement. Presale tokens carry the usual illiquidity and execution risk until the mainnet is delivered. Those curious can research LiquidChain before the round progresses further.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.