XRP Price Moves into $5 Breakout Range as Community Speculates on Ripple National Bank

Key Notes

XRP price rises above $3 as traders anticipate upside from Ripple’s OCC banking license application.

Derivatives data show $8.9 billion open interest, signaling renewed institutional speculation despite weekend liquidity.

Chart indicators reveal XRP entering a critical $3.10-$3.15 resistance zone, with potential for a $5 breakout in Q4. .

The XRP price moved above $3 on Sunday, October 5, and held steady around its five-day average. Despite a modest 2% rise, XRP appeared to underperform Bitcoin and Ethereum, which rallied over 3% as BTC set fresh all-time highs. This divergence suggests XRP could be primed for delayed upside momentum, as liquidity from Bitcoin’s record-breaking surge spills over into large-cap altcoins.

A major narrative driving XRP’s current price rally is Ripple’s ongoing application for a U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) banking license. If approved, Ripple would join Kraken and Circle as one of the few crypto-native entities with federal-level banking credentials, granting it direct access to U.S. financial infrastructure.

Ripple Banking License Application Sparks Intense Speculation

The license would allow Ripple to hold deposits, settle transactions, and offer custody services natively, with XRP backing on-chain liquidity operations.

Discussions across social media platforms highlight growing optimism around the proposed Ripple National Bank. One user speculated that such reviews may take 5 to 6 months, placing XRP in good standing for a positive market reaction towards Christmas.

OCC typically takes 5-6 months to review if all goes well, which would out approval around December. Merry Christmas to all of us! — The Foild (@TheFoild) October 5, 2025

While official confirmation remains pending, the majority of XRP futures traders appear to be positioning for a positive showing in the week ahead. CoinGlass data shows XRP open interest surged 4% in 24 hours to $8.9 billion, even as weekend spot trading volumes plunged 10.4% around $5.9 million.

If Ripple’s OCC application progresses favorably in the coming weeks, it could intensify the active bullish tailwinds from imminent altcoin ETF verdicts, and rising leveraged positions could accelerate XRP’s price towards the $5 breakout range.

Ripple XRP Price Forecast: Bulls Eye $5 if $3 Support Holds

Technical indicators on the daily XRP/USD chart confirm bullish undertones despite subdued weekend volume. The price currently trades near $2.99, comfortably above the 20-day Bollinger midpoint at $2.93 and supported by the Parabolic SAR baseline at $2.74.

Volume Delta turned positive at +2.7 million, following a week of negative divergence, further reaffirming the renewed buyer dominance.

The upper Bollinger band sits near $3.13, representing the next key resistance zone. A decisive daily close above $3.15 could confirm a breakout from the two-week consolidation channel, potentially aiming for the $5 level if XRP ETFs get an approval verdict in the coming weeks.

However, failure to hold above the $2.93 support zone could invite a short-term correction toward $2.74, where the Parabolic SAR provides strong structural support.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.