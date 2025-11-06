ZEC Crosses $500, Hitting Multi-Year Highs, Trader Earns Millions

Key Notes

ZEC climbed above $500, reaching levels last seen in January 2018.

Market cap jumped by $8.46 billion, placing ZEC among the top 20 cryptocurrencies.

A trader secured $2.7 million in unrealized profits amid the rally.

While the broader crypto market continues to recover from this week’s pullback, Zcash ZEC $518.6 24h volatility: 19.9% Market cap: $8.50 B Vol. 24h: $1.81 B has stolen the spotlight by crossing the key psychological $500 level. The privacy-focused cryptocurrency is currently trading near $514, up around 20% in the past 24 hours.

This marks the first time ZEC has touched these levels since January 2018. This comes after a consistent uptrend by the cryptocurrency throughout October, despite global market volatility.

Over the last 30 days, ZEC has surged more than 250%, adding around $5.7 billion in market capitalization. With its latest rally, its total market value now stands at $8.46 billion, entering the list of the world’s top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

According to on-chain data from Lookonchain, an anonymous trader created a new wallet earlier this week and went all-in on ZEC. The trader’s long position of 32,000 ZEC, valued at around $16.3 million, now sits on an unrealized profit of around $2.7 million.

Someone created a new wallet (0x96ea) 3 days ago and FOMOed long on $ZEC — now sitting on $2.7M in unrealized profit. Position: 32,000 $ZEC($16.3M).

Liquidation price: $373.13https://t.co/W0anYjkwVb pic.twitter.com/d0HE4CgvcJ — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 6, 2025

Notably, the ZEC price surge coincides with massive activity in Zcash’s PoW system. The network’s hashrate recently surged to a historical peak of 12.53 GS/s. Analysts believe that the growing network adoption could boost ZEC price, making it one of the best crypto to buy.

ZEC Price Outlook: Extended Rally or Exhaustion Ahead?

On the daily chart, ZEC is currently around the upper Bollinger Band. This is a sign of strong bullish momentum but also a potential warning of short-term overheating.

In case of a price drop, immediate support is seen near $450, followed by stronger support around the mid band (20-day SMA) at $390–$400.

ZEC price chart with RSI and Bollinger Bands | Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, the RSI has climbed above 70, typically signaling overbought conditions. However, in case bullish demand continues, analysts expect the next resistance zone around $550–$580, with a potential breakout leading to $620 or higher.

🚀 $ZEC has surpassed our $500 price target — the new target is $800 by year-end! 🔥 Read more 👇https://t.co/Z1L7HABg77 — CoinCodex (@CoinCodex) November 6, 2025

Market analytics firm CoinCodex noted on X that ZEC has surpassed its initial $500 target and raised its year-end projection to $800.

$ZEC buy was one of the best calls on this page in a while, more than 20x gains if you bought with me consider taking profits and rotating to other good coins NEVER MARRY YOUR BAG, NEVER. pic.twitter.com/O6emLWgcMU — $0uL (@spetsnaz_3) November 6, 2025

While ZEC’s outlook remains bullish, many agree that the recent surge might soon invite a round of profit-taking before the next leg up. Popular analyst Soul advised investors to secure profits if they entered early, adding, “Never marry your bag.”

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.