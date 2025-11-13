Key Notes

A massive Ethereum whale deposited another $120 million into Binance.

Donald Trump signed the bill to end the US government shutdown.

Ethereum is already gaining upward momentum, crossing $3,500.

As the market positivity rebounds with Washington getting back to business, a huge Ethereum ETH $3 540 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $427.13 B Vol. 24h: $37.42 B whale makes a nine-figure move for a potential accumulation. An anonymous ETH whale, known for buying huge amounts of the altcoin with borrowed stablecoins, has just deposited another $120 million in USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $184.02 B Vol. 24h: $110.61 B to Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume.

Note that whale #66kETHBorrow, who has already bought 385,718 $ETH($1.33B), just borrowed another 120M $USDT from Aave and deposited it to #Binance — likely preparing to buy even more $ETH.https://t.co/HltSDbLgwE pic.twitter.com/PFmhoU5ef2 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 13, 2025

According to Lookonchain, the whale, tagged as “66kETHBorrow,” initially borrowed the 120 million USDT from Aave, the largest lending protocol.

“66kETHBorrow” has accumulated 385,718 ETH, worth $1.33 billion, so far. The on-chain analyst marks the Binance deposit as preparation “to buy even more” Ethereum.

ETH gained 2.9% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $3,540 at the time of writing. The leading altcoin has a market cap of nearly $430 billion.

Washington Is Back in Business

The 42-day US government shutdown has finally come to an end.

US President Donald Trump signed a bill, which received 222–209 votes from the House in favor of restarting the government operations, late on Nov. 12, former Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett posted on X.

🚨JUST IN: In a 222-209 vote, the House has passed a bill to end the longest government shutdown in history, which lasted more than 42 days. President Trump is expected to sign it tonight at 9:45 PM ET. — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) November 13, 2025

The reopening triggered positive momentum for the crypto market.

The global crypto market cap rose 0.4% to $3.5 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data. Moreover, the total trading volume also increased by 12%, surpassing $175 billion — showing rising interest from traders.

Some investors have been preparing for the long-awaited reopening of the US government. On Nov. 12, Coinspeaker reported that Binance saw over $1 billion in stablecoin inflows. Stablecoin deposits into centralized exchanges, which have high liquidity, usually hint at an incoming buying spree. If Bitcoin BTC $103 489 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $2.06 T Vol. 24h: $74.56 B and ETH show strong positive momentum, the broader altcoin market would expectantly follow.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.