Key Notes

Over $1 billion in stablecoins have entered Binance in 24 hours.

Roughly $466 million in ETH has left the leading crypto exchange.

The market is moving similarly to the sudden buying spree on Oct.12.

Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is showing positive signs for a market-wide surge.

The exchange recorded net inflows of $377 million USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $183.51 B Vol. 24h: $99.33 B and $650 million USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $75.98 B Vol. 24h: $7.01 B over the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinGlass. Moreover, Binance saw over $3 billion in USDT and USDC net inflows in the last seven days.

Stablecoin inflows into centralized exchanges (in this case, Binance) usually trigger Bitcoin BTC $104 664 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.09 T Vol. 24h: $60.90 B and altcoin accumulation. On Oct. 12, the $1.4 billion USDT inflow into Binance resulted in a market-wide hike. The global crypto market cap rose from $3.69 trillion to $3.94 trillion in less than 24 hours.

The cryptocurrency market value is currently hovering at $3.47 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Ethereum Accumulation Has Started

The crypto market is still hovering in the “fear” zone, CMC data shows. This is due to the latest corrections.

Ethereum ETH $3 479 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $420.56 B Vol. 24h: $31.44 B fell 3% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $3,440.

On the other hand, some investors have been strongly accumulating the leading altcoin. 35,300 ETH, worth roughly $465 million, left Binance in the past 24 hours.

The total Ethereum outflows from leading CEXs over the past day have reached 184,740 ETH, and over 320,000 ETH tokens have left these platforms within the last seven days, CoinGlass data shows.

Bitcoin and altcoin outflows from CEXs mean that investors might be planning to hold the assets for the long term. This could not only strengthen the sentiment for retail investors but also decrease the price volatility.

On Nov. 11, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju posted that it’s a “good time to buy” Bitcoin due to the expectations of clarity on the macro level.

The reopening of the US government after a six-week shutdown could improve investor sentiment for risky investments.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.