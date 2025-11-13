Coinspeaker

© 2025 Coinspeaker LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

ETF Exodus Tests Bitcoin Rally, Analyst Bets on $112K BTC Comeback

Bitcoin ETFs saw $278 million in net outflows on Nov. 12, led by Fidelity and Ark Invest, while BTC maintained price action above $100K.

Parth Dubey By Parth Dubey Julia Sakovich Editor Julia Sakovich Updated 2 mins read
ETF Exodus Tests Bitcoin Rally, Analyst Bets on $112K BTC Comeback

Key Notes

  • Bitcoin ETFs saw $278 million in outflows.
  • Analysts say a rebound to $112K remains likely.
  • Bitcoin trades near $103K, holding above the $100K support.

Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded total net outflows of $278 million on Nov. 12, according to SoSoValue data, while the price of the leading digital currency failed to push past the $105K price level.

Despite the sell-off pressure, some analysts believe the pullback could set the stage for another price surge, potentially putting Bitcoin  BTC $103 489 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $2.06 T Vol. 24h: $74.56 B on the path toward $112,000, around the 100-day simple moving average.

$278 Million Exodus: Fidelity and Ark Lead the Pack

The largest single-day withdrawal came from Fidelity’s FBTC, which saw $133 million in outflows. Ark Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB followed closely with $85.2 million in withdrawals.

Altogether, Bitcoin spot ETFs now hold $135.8 billion in assets, representing roughly 6.67% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization. Despite the short-term turbulence, cumulative inflows remain strong at $60.2 billion.

Binance Volume Surges as Traders Rotate Positions

CryptoQuant analysts revealed that Binance’s Bitcoin spot trading volume has already exceeded $1.53 trillion in 2025. The third quarter alone posted $387.5 billion in volume, surpassing the previous quarter, indicating massive accumulation.

Binance BTC spot trading volume monthly | Source: CryptoQuant

Related article: Bitcoin Bounce Coming Soon: Reasons Why

October recorded $198.6 billion in activity. Analysts say the surge in Binance volume as opposed to the ETF outflows, confirm that some investors may be rotating from institutional vehicles to direct spot holdings.

Meanwhile, according to QCP, BTC is tracking broader market sentiment as traders await clarity on US fiscal negotiations. The Senate recently passed a stopgap funding bill extending government operations until January 30, 2026, erasing fears of an extension of US shutdown.

Bitcoin Price Action: What’s Next?

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez warns that Bitcoin may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern, a classic bearish setup. He said that a rebound to $112,000 could form the right shoulder before revisiting the $100,000 neckline. A confirmed breakdown from $100K could open the door to $83,000, his bearish target.

However, Martinez’s chart also revealed that if Bitcoin breaks above $112,000, with massive volume, it could invalidate the bearish structure and potentially be the next crypto to explode in 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News
Parth Dubey
Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Share:
Related Articles