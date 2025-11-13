Key Notes

Bitcoin ETFs saw $278 million in outflows.

Analysts say a rebound to $112K remains likely.

Bitcoin trades near $103K, holding above the $100K support.

Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded total net outflows of $278 million on Nov. 12, according to SoSoValue data, while the price of the leading digital currency failed to push past the $105K price level.

Despite the sell-off pressure, some analysts believe the pullback could set the stage for another price surge, potentially putting Bitcoin BTC $103 489 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $2.06 T Vol. 24h: $74.56 B on the path toward $112,000, around the 100-day simple moving average.

$278 Million Exodus: Fidelity and Ark Lead the Pack

The largest single-day withdrawal came from Fidelity’s FBTC, which saw $133 million in outflows. Ark Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB followed closely with $85.2 million in withdrawals.

Altogether, Bitcoin spot ETFs now hold $135.8 billion in assets, representing roughly 6.67% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization. Despite the short-term turbulence, cumulative inflows remain strong at $60.2 billion.

Binance Volume Surges as Traders Rotate Positions

CryptoQuant analysts revealed that Binance’s Bitcoin spot trading volume has already exceeded $1.53 trillion in 2025. The third quarter alone posted $387.5 billion in volume, surpassing the previous quarter, indicating massive accumulation.

Binance BTC spot trading volume monthly | Source: CryptoQuant

October recorded $198.6 billion in activity. Analysts say the surge in Binance volume as opposed to the ETF outflows, confirm that some investors may be rotating from institutional vehicles to direct spot holdings.

Meanwhile, according to QCP, BTC is tracking broader market sentiment as traders await clarity on US fiscal negotiations. The Senate recently passed a stopgap funding bill extending government operations until January 30, 2026, erasing fears of an extension of US shutdown.

QCP notes that Bitcoin is tracking broader risk sentiment, retreating during the U.S. session and stabilizing around $103k in Asia. While the U.S. government shutdown continues, the Senate has passed a stopgap bill extending funding to January 30, 2026, with markets expecting a… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) November 12, 2025

Bitcoin Price Action: What’s Next?

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez warns that Bitcoin may be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern, a classic bearish setup. He said that a rebound to $112,000 could form the right shoulder before revisiting the $100,000 neckline. A confirmed breakdown from $100K could open the door to $83,000, his bearish target.

Bitcoin $BTC could be forming a head-and-shoulders pattern! A rebound to $112,000 might form the right shoulder before a move to the $100,000 neckline, potentially leading to a breakdown to $83,000. pic.twitter.com/EhGBHtuMbE — Ali (@ali_charts) November 13, 2025

However, Martinez’s chart also revealed that if Bitcoin breaks above $112,000, with massive volume, it could invalidate the bearish structure and potentially be the next crypto to explode in 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.