$131M Bitcoin Short at Risk of Liquidation as BTC Nears $111,770

Key Notes

The whale generated $33.12M in total profits historically and currently holds $6.36M unrealized gain on the short entered at $111,499.

Today's crypto market recorded $343.89M in liquidations, with short positions accounting for $256.95M versus $86.94M in longs.

Bullish technical indicators and institutional accumulation activity are creating upward price pressure toward the liquidation threshold.

A Hyperliquid trader faces potential liquidation of a 1.23K Bitcoin short position valued at $131 million if the cryptocurrency reaches $111,770. The wallet address 0x5d2f..b7 opened the position using 20x cross leverage on the decentralized perpetual futures exchange.

Bitcoin BTC $105 537 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $2.11 T Vol. 24h: $73.06 B traded at $106,443 as of Nov. 10, 2025, based on TradingView data. The current price sits $5,327 below the liquidation trigger. Analytics platform CoinGlass flagged the whale’s exposure in a social media post on Nov. 10.

#Hyperliquid Liquidation Map If Bitcoin breaks above $111,770, a super whale’s short position worth 1.23K $BTC will be liquidated.🧐https://t.co/RO2fCIDLi1 pic.twitter.com/UUebjOsBG3 — CoinGlass (@coinglass_com) November 10, 2025

The trader holds a $6.36 million unrealized profit, representing a 4.86% gain from the average entry price of $111,499.30. The whale’s total account value on Hyperliquid stands at $8.54 million.

Bitcoin Rally Drives $343M in Market Liquidations

The crypto market recorded $343.89 million in forced position closures over 24 hours as Bitcoin reclaimed $106,000 on Nov.10. Short positions accounted for $256.95 million, representing 74.7% of the total. Long positions made up the remaining $86.94 million.

The heavy concentration of short liquidations indicates sustained upward price pressure. As Bitcoin rallies, short traders face forced buying to close positions. This demand could push prices toward the $111,770 threshold, where automatic liquidation would trigger.

Whale’s Profitable Trading History

The wallet has generated $33.12 million in total realized profits on Hyperliquid. Transaction records show the trader opened the current short through multiple entries starting in September 2025. Notable activity includes two major auto-deleveraging events on Oct. 10, 2025, involving positions worth $28.38 million and $18.87 million.

The whale’s strategy contrasts with other Hyperliquid whale trading activity where another trader opened a $64.7 million position in leveraged long positions on Nov. 5, betting on price increases.

What Could Push Bitcoin to the Trigger

Short-term technical analysis shows Bitcoin has bullish momentum with 15 buy signals versus one sell signal. The Relative Strength Index registered 66, indicating neutral-to-bullish sentiment without overbought conditions.

Recent institutional Bitcoin buying activity from entities like Strategy creates additional demand pressure. Strategy prepared for accumulation after a €620 million raise. Combined with heavy short liquidations forcing buying, these factors could drive Bitcoin to $111,770, where the whale’s position would automatically close.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.