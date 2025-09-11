140M ADA Sold: Is the Cardano Rally Over?

Key Notes

Over 140 million ADA tokens were sold by large holders in the past two weeks.

ADA’s bullish flag breakout hints at further upside potential.

Analyst forecasts a possible rally to $1.86, a 110% surge from current levels.

Cardano ADA $0.88 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $32.30 B Vol. 24h: $1.59 B has been on a recovery streak this week, climbing from $0.80 to around $0.88 at the time of writing.

This resurgence comes even as ADA whales have trimmed their holdings to 5.46 billion tokens.

According to crypto analyst Ali Martinez, investors holding between 1 million and 10 million ADA offloaded over 140 million tokens, roughly worth $120 million, in the past two weeks.

Whales are booking profits, selling over 140 million Cardano $ADA in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/tpeGHmWb0O — Ali (@ali_charts) September 11, 2025

Despite the selling pressure, technicals suggest bullish momentum for the tenth largest cryptocurrency.

A bullish flag pattern on the 3-day chart was confirmed this week, with a successful retest confirming the breakout signal.

$ADA (Update) Bullish flag Upside breakout has been Confirmed & Retest is Complete in 3d Timeframe.. Now Expecting bullish rally in Next Coming days📈#ADAUSDT #ADA #Crypto pic.twitter.com/WSDjzb89w9 — Clifton Fx (@clifton_ideas) September 11, 2025

Popular analyst Clifton predicts that ADA could rally further in the coming days.

Meanwhile, crypto commentator Bitcoinsensus noted a repeating bullish scenario. He pointed out that Cardano’s prior uptrend saw a 360% rally from $0.511 in June 2024 to $1.33 in December 2024.

$ADA CYCLE REPEATING? 🚀🔥 📈 Previous rallies after bottoming delivered +260% and +360% gains 🔥 Eyeing $1.86 for potential +260% repeat Fractal playing out again? 👀#Cardano #Crypto pic.twitter.com/ksaLTlOkUX — Bitcoinsensus (@Bitcoinsensus) September 10, 2025

Bitcoinsensus believes that ADA is gearing up for another breakout and could potentially surge 260% from June’s lows to $1.86. If this price target is hit, it would represent a 110% price rally from current levels.

ADA Price to Surge?

On the daily ADA price chart, the RSI is suggesting room to move higher before reaching overbought conditions.

The Bollinger Bands show the price approaching the upper band, which can act as resistance but also indicates volatility and momentum.

If ADA fails to sustain above the lower band around $0.78, it may slide back to $0.75 or lower, signaling bearish pressure.

Meanwhile, the MACD has recently crossed above the signal line, pointing to increasing bullish momentum. If ADA holds above key support at $0.85, traders could see bullish scenarios targeting $1.05 and eventually $1.20.

