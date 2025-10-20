Key Notes

DOGE jumped 7.31% in 24 hours, outperforming the broader crypto market.

21Shares updated its S-1 filing for its spot Dogecoin ETF with the SEC.

An analyst forecasts a potential rally toward $0.86 if momentum continues.

Dogecoin DOGE $0.20 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $30.31 B Vol. 24h: $2.01 B price increased by more than 7% over the past 24 hours, outperforming the broader crypto market’s 4% rise. The leading meme coin is currently trading near $0.20, pushing its market capitalization to $30.4 billion.

According to the data by CoinMarketCap, DOGE has recorded a 95% uptick in its 24-hour trading volume. The renewed investor interest comes as 21Shares, one of the largest crypto ETP issuers, recently filed an amended S-1 registration for its much-anticipated spot Dogecoin ETF.

21Shares Pushes Forward with Dogecoin ETF

According to the Oct. 17 filing, 21Shares has confirmed “TDOG” as the official ticker for the ETF, which will list and trade on Nasdaq once approved.

The updated document also identifies Coinbase as the custodian responsible for holding the DOGE tokens, while 21Shares US LLC will serve as the seed capital investor.

The filing reveals that the trust intends to use $1.5 million to purchase Dogecoin before or at the time of listing. The move signals 21Shares DOGE ETF’s readiness, which has already seen DTCC listing, a key procedural milestone ahead of launch.

Bloomberg ETF analysts have recently raised the approval odds for Dogecoin ETFs to 99%. However, the SEC missed its Oct. 18 deadline to approve the Grayscale Dogecoin ETF due to the ongoing US government shutdown, which has temporarily stalled regulatory processes.

Analysts Turn Bullish as DOGE Breaks Key Levels

Meanwhile, Dogecoin has been trading within an ascending parallel channel since mid-2022. Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted that the price has just bounced off the lower boundary.

Dogecoin $DOGE just bounced off the channel support and looks set to climb. Eyes on $0.29 first, then $0.45 and $0.86. https://t.co/UvRO5RvZ5g pic.twitter.com/U7M9jAbwQN — Ali (@ali_charts) October 20, 2025

Interestingly, such rebounds often lead to mid-range rallies, with Martinez projecting a potential move toward $0.29, $0.45, and eventually $0.86 if momentum holds.

Meanwhile, another expert, Elite Crypto, identified a multi-year cup-and-handle pattern forming on DOGE’s weekly chart. He explained that the meme coin is now in a solid accumulation zone, suggesting that levels below $0.155 present strong buying opportunities for spot investors.

$DOGE looks like it’s setting up for a breakout pattern 🔥 The chart shows a clear cup and handle formation and if history repeats then we could see a strong push toward $0.50. The price is now entering into a accumulation range. Anything under the $0.155 range will be a solid… pic.twitter.com/GrVildBZuR — Elite Crypto (@TheEliteCrypto) October 19, 2025

The meme token appears poised for an extended bullish phase, with many eyeing the highly anticipated $1 price level for DOGE.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.