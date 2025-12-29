Key Notes

The total value of the large tokens expected to be unlocked this week reached $585 million.

The crypto community shares concerns over selling pressure.

Most of the mentioned altcoins are still far from their all-time highs.

Multiple cryptocurrencies will see incoming cliff and linear token unlocks within the next seven days, putting pressure on the investors’ sentiment.

According to Wu Blockchain, Hyperliquid HYPE $25.63 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $6.11 B Vol. 24h: $194.71 M , Sui SUI $1.46 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $5.45 B Vol. 24h: $568.24 M , EigenCloud EIGEN $0.39 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $193.16 M Vol. 24h: $31.38 M , Kamino KMNO $0.0532 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $189.83 M Vol. 24h: $11.45 M , Optimism OP $0.28 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $536.51 M Vol. 24h: $58.11 M , Ethena ENA $0.21 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $1.62 B Vol. 24h: $142.68 M , ZORA and SVL will see large token unlocks, with each one exceeding $5 million in value.

According to Tokenomist, large cliff unlocks (single unlocks exceeding $5 million) scheduled over the next 7 days include HYPE, SUI, EIGEN, KMNO, OP, ENA, ZORA, and SVL. Large linear unlocks (daily unlocks exceeding $1 million) over the same period include RAIN, SOL, TRUMP, WLD,… pic.twitter.com/ZBllI1K6lq — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) December 29, 2025

HYPE is leading the list with roughly $251 million in expected tokens to be unlocked at once, also called a cliff unlock.

Since a huge amount of tokens is expected to enter the circulating supply at once, HYPE is currently positioned at a higher shock risk.

RAIN, Solana SOL $125.1 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $70.37 B Vol. 24h: $4.63 B , Official Trump TRUMP $4.95 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $990.80 M Vol. 24h: $163.94 M , Worldcoin WLD $0.50 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $1.34 B Vol. 24h: $78.17 M , Dogecoin DOGE $0.12 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $21.01 B Vol. 24h: $854.71 M , Avalanche AVAX $12.72 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $5.46 B Vol. 24h: $328.38 M and Aster ASTER $0.70 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $1.67 B Vol. 24h: $117.38 M will see large linear unlocks in the same timeframe, Wu Blockchain wrote, citing data from Tokenomist.

Linear unlocks don’t happen suddenly, so it’s easier for the market to absorb the tension.

The total value of the forthcoming token unlocks for this week reaches at least $585 million.

Don’t Worry, Bears Have Your Back

The expectations of huge unlocks this week have already triggered fear, uncertainty, and doubt among the crypto community.

Responding to Wu Blockchain’s X post, users have been complaining about increased selling pressure.

Big unlocks = quiet selling pressure incoming — A79 🀄️ (@a79degen) December 29, 2025

It’s important to note that token unlocks do not change or alter the fundamentals, technology, and utility of a cryptocurrency.

Instead, these are the tokens that have been locked for the founders, early investors, team, or partners of a project.

Naturally, the market expects selling pressure when large token unlocks are in line. However, some investors might not sell anytime soon, either due to future sentiment, bear market, or long-term utility.

Currently, many tokens are already far from their ATHs. For example, SOL is down by 57% from its top price of $294. HYPE has recorded a pretty similar movement and is currently down by 56% from its ATH of $59.

Overall, the global crypto market cap is down by $1.2 trillion since early October.

Since some investors would prefer to wait for a better price point, the selling pressure would likely be much lower than the market expects.

For example, the crypto market didn’t see high volatility after the $309 million token unlocks on Dec. 15. Instead, most of the assets continued sideways movements.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.