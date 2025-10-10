Key Notes

Cardano’s native token ADA ADA $0.82 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $29.92 B Vol. 24h: $1.27 B is mostly trading flat over the past day, sitting around $0.8121 at the time of writing. Despite the sideways action frustrating some investors, experts are turning bullish amid a major scalability upgrade.

Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez recently noted on X that ADA has been consolidating within a symmetrical triangle pattern since November last year. Notably, the cryptocurrency is now nearing its apex, a sign that a major breakout could happen soon.

Everything’s lining up for Cardano $ADA! $0.69 is the dip to buy before $2. pic.twitter.com/3xQGEN3xWT — Ali (@ali_charts) October 10, 2025

Martinez explained that “everything is lining up” for a strong upward move, predicting a potential rally to $2 in the near term. However, he also urged traders to keep an eye on the support wall around the $0.69 support level, offering a solid entry point before a breakout.

Hydra Upgrade Fuels Optimism

This bullish optimism comes as Cardano rolls out one of its most anticipated scalability upgrades. On Oct. 9, the network’s Hydra Node version 1.0.0 went live, aiming to increase Cardano’s transaction throughput and lower costs.

BREAKING NEWS: CARDANO UNLEASHES HYDRA NODE 1.0 😱😱😱 The long-awaited scaling protocol has officially launched bringing lightning-fast, low-cost transactions to the #Cardano network. During testing, Hydra reached over 1,000,000 TPS How many TPS do you think Hydra will hit… pic.twitter.com/SZxkLP6DOv — Mintern (@MinswapIntern) October 9, 2025

The upgrade is expected to improve scalability for developers and users alike. In its Hydra Doom stress test, the protocol achieved a sustained throughput of 650,000 transactions per second (TPS), far surpassing VisaNet’s estimated 65,000 TPS.

The protocol processed more than 14 billion transactions during the testing, with peaks exceeding 1 million TPS.

ADA Price Consolidating, A Breakout Ahead?

On the daily chart, ADA is trading near the middle Bollinger Band, suggesting a phase of consolidation. The bands are moderately narrowing, indicating reduced momentum and a possible buildup before a major move.

The RSI also suggests a neutral stance with neither overbought nor oversold conditions. In case of an ADA price drop, traders should watch for support around $0.76 and $0.69.

Earlier this week, Martinez identified $0.90 as a key resistance level for the top cryptocurrency. He believes that a decisive move above this zone could lead to a rally toward $1.10.

$0.90 is the level to watch for Cardano $ADA. A break above it could open the way to $1.10. pic.twitter.com/c9sNe6nmei — Ali (@ali_charts) October 7, 2025

For now, traders are watching how broader ETF momentum affects risk appetite across altcoins. In case of a bullish development, ADA could test the $1 mark, a level that has historically sparked strong market participation.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.