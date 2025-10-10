Coinspeaker

‘Everything Is Lining Up’ for ADA Rally amid Major Cardano’s Hydra Update

ADA is consolidating near $0.81 as bullish sentiment grows after a major network upgrade, with analysts eyeing a potential surge toward $2.

Parth Dubey Updated 2 mins read
Key Notes

  • ADA remains relatively flat in the past day, currently trading around $0.8121.
  • Analyst predicts a potential rally to $2, with $0.69 serving as a key support zone.
  • Cardano’s Hydra Node v1.0.0 upgrade launched on October 9, boosting scalability. .

Cardano’s native token ADA ADA $0.82 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $29.92 B Vol. 24h: $1.27 B is mostly trading flat over the past day, sitting around $0.8121 at the time of writing. Despite the sideways action frustrating some investors, experts are turning bullish amid a major scalability upgrade.

Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez recently noted on X that ADA has been consolidating within a symmetrical triangle pattern since November last year. Notably, the cryptocurrency is now nearing its apex, a sign that a major breakout could happen soon.

Martinez explained that “everything is lining up” for a strong upward move, predicting a potential rally to $2 in the near term. However, he also urged traders to keep an eye on the support wall around the $0.69 support level, offering a solid entry point before a breakout.

Hydra Upgrade Fuels Optimism

This bullish optimism comes as Cardano rolls out one of its most anticipated scalability upgrades. On Oct. 9, the network’s Hydra Node version 1.0.0 went live, aiming to increase Cardano’s transaction throughput and lower costs.

The upgrade is expected to improve scalability for developers and users alike. In its Hydra Doom stress test, the protocol achieved a sustained throughput of 650,000 transactions per second (TPS), far surpassing VisaNet’s estimated 65,000 TPS.

Related article: Cardano Price Eyes $0.9 Retest amid eToro Staking Milestone

The protocol processed more than 14 billion transactions during the testing, with peaks exceeding 1 million TPS.

ADA Price Consolidating, A Breakout Ahead?

On the daily chart, ADA is trading near the middle Bollinger Band, suggesting a phase of consolidation. The bands are moderately narrowing, indicating reduced momentum and a possible buildup before a major move.

ADA price chart with RSI and MACD | Source: Trading View

ADA price chart with RSI and MACD | Source: Trading View

The RSI also suggests a neutral stance with neither overbought nor oversold conditions. In case of an ADA price drop, traders should watch for support around $0.76 and $0.69.

Earlier this week, Martinez identified $0.90 as a key resistance level for the top cryptocurrency. He believes that a decisive move above this zone could lead to a rally toward $1.10.

For now, traders are watching how broader ETF momentum affects risk appetite across altcoins. In case of a bullish development, ADA could test the $1 mark, a level that has historically sparked strong market participation.

Parth Dubey
Parth Dubey

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

