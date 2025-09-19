After Coinbase’s BASE, MetaMask Teases MASK Token

Key Notes

Lubin revealed that the MASK token may arrive soon.

The crypto will be closely related to MetaMask’s decentralized aspects.

The community is speculating that wallet users could see a MASK airdrop in the future. .

This comes just as Coinbase's Base, Ethereum's most profitable Layer-2, hints at launching its own token.

This comes just as Coinbase’s Base, Ethereum’s most profitable Layer-2, hints at launching its own token.

This sets up a high-stakes token season for Ethereum’s most critical apps.

In a recent interview, Lubin hinted that the MASK token could drop earlier than most anticipated. He added that the new crypto is closely related to the “decentralization of certain aspects of the MetaMask platform.”

Consensys CEO Joe Lubin says the MetaMask token is coming and may arrive 'sooner than you would expect' pic.twitter.com/FQXL6PbS08 — The Block (@TheBlock__) September 18, 2025

Rumors of a MetaMask cryptocurrency started in 2021, when Lubin tweeted “Wen $MASK?” and speculation took hold.

Andrew, ConsenSys has thousands of tokens on our balance sheet. ConsenSys is vigorously controlled by its employees, which includes me. And we are driving towards decentralization of several of our projects. Wen $MASK? Stay tuned. Wen objective journalism, ser? — Joseph Lubin (@ethereumJoseph) November 8, 2021

However, the team behind MetaMask denied token launch rumors earlier this year after LogX listed pre-market MASK trades. This is the first time Lubin has directly acknowledged the rollout.

Please be aware that projects indicating trading, or pre-market trading, of a MetaMask token are unaffiliated with Consensys. There is no MetaMask token. These advertisements and promotions are for speculative platforms unrelated to Consensys and without our involvement or… — MetaMask.eth 🦊 (@MetaMask) March 3, 2025

MetaMask’s Growing Ecosystem

MetaMask’s 30 million monthly active users make it the largest Ethereum gateway, far outpacing competitors. The wallet has rapidly expanded into payments with the MetaMask Card and even launched its own stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), now live on Ethereum mainnet and layer-2 network Linea.

Co-founder Dan Finlay previously confirmed that any token launch would be integrated directly with the wallet, guaranteeing instant visibility to millions. He also noted that today’s “relaxed regulatory environment” makes launching safer than in past years.

Airdrop Buzz Builds

Crypto community is already expecting that active MetaMask users, especially those who use in-wallet swaps, could be eligible for a MASK airdrop. Some are calling it “the biggest airdrop in history.”

We are getting metamask airdrop what part of the cycle is this? 👀 https://t.co/S07I1PsIJu — Oxchuks (mainnet arc) (@_0xchuks) September 18, 2025

While details remain scarce, community expectations are sky-high. Eligibility might depend on regulatory filters like KYC or geographic restrictions, but sentiment remains bullish.

Coinbase’s Base Token Rumors

The timing of the MASK launch is interesting. Earlier this week, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed that the exchange is “exploring” a token for Base, its fast-growing L2 network.

BaseCamp: State of Base 2025https://t.co/8RdFlH7jKw — Base (@base) September 15, 2025

Base, launched without a token in 2023, has already become Ethereum’s most profitable L2. The chain faces criticism from Standard Chartered for “extracting” value from Ethereum.

If Base does introduce a token, it would join MASK in marking a new wave of Ethereum-aligned tokens.

