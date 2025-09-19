Here’s Real Reason Why Binance Coin Topped $1,000 from CZ

Key Notes

A recent BNB price action to $1,000 has sparked discussions in the crypto ecosystem.

Binance founder CZ listed a few possible reasons for the price pump.

He acknowledged the pro-crypto administration in the United States for its influence in the crypto space, even across other jurisdictions.

Binance Coin BNB $995.1 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $138.45 B Vol. 24h: $2.18 B recently surpassed $1,000, sparking intense discussions among crypto enthusiasts. Several analysts have attempted to identify the catalysts responsible for the sudden price action. On this premise, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, explained the possible root cause.

Pro-crypto US Administration Spurs Crypto Improvement

CZ’s post on X started with a question: Why BNB reach $1000?, to which he also answered, “No one knows for sure.”

Though he claimed not to be technically involved in the ecosystem, especially when compared to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, he went on to provide a list of possible reasons behind the price push.

For a start, CZ acknowledged the massive role played by President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto administration in bringing digital assets to a new level. Their stance has influenced many other jurisdictions to become more friendly towards the crypto industry. This reflects a notable shift for the sector.

Why BNB reach $1000? Good question. No one knows for sure. Correlation does not prove causation. But here is a incomplete list of possible reasons. People tend to give me too much credit. I didn't do much. I am not technically involved like Vitalik. I am at best a mascot, but… https://t.co/rvhFA0yxYP — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) September 18, 2025

In the last few weeks, the industry has witnessed an influx of mainstream adoption without insisting as much as it did in the past. Last month, South Korea’s Bitplanet allocated $40 million to Bitcoin (BTC) BTC $116 579 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.32 T Vol. 24h: $36.48 B purchases in sync with its plan to establish the nation’s first institutional Bitcoin treasury. Also, Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead recently revealed that his firm acquired up to $1.1 billion in Solana SOL $242.7 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $131.78 B Vol. 24h: $8.95 B .

Even Nasdaq-listed CEA Industries Inc. is supportive of BNB, scooping an additional 38,888 BNB, worth approximately $33 million, a few weeks ago. In addition, the BNB Chain saw a rebound of memes on its protocol at the beginning of 2025. This led the number of transactions on the chain to grow significantly, marking an impressive record.

Binance CZ also highlighted the improvement of the BNB Chain from 3-second block time to 1.5 seconds, after which it eventually dropped to 0.75 seconds. Currently, BNB Chain ranks among the blockchains with the lowest gas fees, after it was reduced by about 10x. All of these scenarios are an indication that BNB capacity has improved tremendously in the last year, fueling price action

WLFI Issues USD1 Stablecoin on BNB Chain

It is worth noting that the Trump-associated Decentralized Finance (DeFi) project, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), issued USD1 on the BNB Chain.

This move bridged the gap created two years ago when BUSD stablecoin was suspended by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). It was only a matter of time before the USD1 stablecoin began to grow exponentially.

While he went on to list several other likely triggers for BNB price growth, CZ noted that the recently announced 0.25% interest rate cut helped too. Meanwhile, BNB price has seen some adjustment. At the time of this writing, it was trading at $999.58, down by 0.36% in the past 24 hours.

This mild correction from its ATH of $1,005 is considered a needed correction for more price boosts.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.