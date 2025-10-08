Base Token Plan Attracts Critics Over Shareholder Value

Key Notes

Ethereum’s most profitable Layer-2, Base network founder Jesse Pollak recently opened discussions and feedback on the possibility of launching a native Base token. His post quickly drew attention across the crypto community, with debates over the token’s purpose and potential beneficiaries.

if you have ideas, feedback, hopes, or dreams for our exploration of a @base token, please send them to @kabir_base we shared this openly so we could listen and learn from all of you — and I've been blown away by the input in just the first two weeks — jesse.base.eth (@jessepollak) October 2, 2025

Messari researcher AJC noted that the Base airdrop would be the first blockchain token launched by a publicly traded company, Coinbase.

Jesse, head of the Base network, posted seeking ideas and feedback on exploring Base token. Messari researcher AJC’s perspective drew attention, noting that the purpose of a BASE airdrop is to increase COIN shareholder value, not just to reward Base users. The optimal solution,… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 8, 2025

Traditionally, token generation events (TGEs) provide liquidity for private investors and founding teams. As a result, they try to maximize launch value rather than long-term project stability. AJC argued that the Base token case is fundamentally different.

Since Coinbase is a publicly traded firm, any token distribution must benefit COIN shareholders. He explained that shareholders would not willingly give up control of the BASE token unless it increases the overall value of Coinbase’s equity.

Therefore, according to the researcher, the new crypto token’s design must enhance shareholder value while still rewarding the Base community.

He added that simply incentivizing DeFi metrics, like total value locked or trading volume, would attract short-term capital, but wouldn’t add to sustainable growth. Instead, Coinbase should focus on activities that promote social and consumer engagement, according to AJC.

Community Calls for Fair and Sustainable Launch

Another crypto commentator echoed this sentiment. They urged Pollak to reward the developers building on-chain apps and assets and active users contributing to the ecosystem.

Reward the builders building onchain apps and launching onchain assets. Reward the active users using onchain apps. Reward the traders trading onchain assets. — Lennart 🎢🟩 (@Lennart_up) October 2, 2025

Investor and entrepreneur Hnwcrypto suggested that the Base token should be released before the end of 2025 to leverage favorable market conditions. He proposed a fair, community-driven model, while avoiding the hype-driven volatility during the launch.

Release before the end of 2025 to fully capitalise on peak market conditions. Ensure the token: Benefit's builders, creators, streamers, artists, BOLs and all of those who have contributed to the eco over a sustained time. Deployed at a sensible value Stealth launched for… — Hnwcrypto 🚂💷 (@HNWcrypto) October 2, 2025

He also advocated for rewarding Farcaster users, ensuring equitable access for investors, and introducing a mascot to strengthen the token’s identity.

Speculation Grows Over Airdrop Plans

In September, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed that the exchange is “exploring” a native token, reversing its earlier stance of having no such plans. The announcement fueled speculation of an airdrop, similar to previous Layer-2 launches like Optimism and Arbitrum.

Analysts predict the airdrop will likely reward early participants who bridged assets, interacted with on-chain apps, and supported the Base community.

