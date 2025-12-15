Key Notes

Bhutan signed an MoU with Cumberland DRW to build a responsible digital asset ecosystem.

The new development will be led in Bhutan by Green Digital Ltd.

This comes as Bhutan is set to launch TER, a sovereign digital token backed by its physical gold reserves.

Bhutan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cumberland DRW, with the goal of supporting Bitcoin BTC $87 067 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $1.73 T Vol. 24h: $42.21 B reserve management in Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC).

The duo also plans to explore other areas like stablecoins, mining, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing in the same city. This new development will be led in Bhutan by Green Digital Ltd.

Bhutan Mulls National Stablecoin Development

According to an update on X, Bhutan has entered a strategic multi-year collaboration with crypto market maker Cumberland DRW.

Bhutan and Cumberland DRW have signed a multi-year MoU to build a responsible digital asset ecosystem in Gelephu Mindfulness City, guided by the vision of His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The partnership focuses on sustainable digital asset infrastructure,… pic.twitter.com/IJR7t3oHYl — gmcbhutan (@gmcbhutan) December 15, 2025

The goal is to build a responsible digital asset ecosystem in Gelephu Mindfulness City. This move is guided by the vision of His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

The GMC is a special administrative region in Bhutan, known to attract global talent. It is designed to integrate technology, sustainability, and mindful development.

Earlier in January, Bhutan’s GMC integrated Bitcoin, Ethereum ETH $3 010 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $362.56 B Vol. 24h: $27.24 B , and Binance Coin BNB $859.0 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $117.94 B Vol. 24h: $1.53 B into reserves, promoting blockchain innovation and economic resilience.

The core focuses of this latest partnership between Bhutan and Cumberland DRW are sustainable digital asset infrastructure, national stablecoin development, and talent building. This may go a long way in deepening Bhutan’s long-term, sustainability-focused crypto strategy.

Some sources noted that the deal is capable of supporting the country’s vision. This includes establishing a modern digital economy in sync with its environmental and governance values.

Ultimately, this initiative may support Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness (GNH) model, which emphasizes collective happiness over economic growth.

Bhutan Partnership to Provide Jobs for Locals

Per a statement from Jigdrel Singay, board director of Gelephu Mindfulness City, Cumberland will support the region’s Bitcoin reserve management.

The partnership will establish a presence in the GMC and hire local talent, which is one of the added advantages of the deal. There is also a plan to deploy subject-matter experts who will be responsible for developing the local workforce.

Bhutan has made several crypto-related moves this year, including deploying its National Digital Identity system on Ethereum. It is worth noting that this system was on Polygon POL $0.11 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $1.20 B Vol. 24h: $74.91 M before it was eventually moved to ETH.

More recently, the country hinted at plans to launch TER, a sovereign digital token backed by its physical gold reserves. The token, which is scheduled for launch on December 17, will be backed by the Solana SOL $126.7 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $71.22 B Vol. 24h: $4.71 B blockchain.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.