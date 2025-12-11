Bhutan Tokenizes Sovereign Gold Reserves on Solana Blockchain

Key Notes

TER, which translates to "Treasure" in the national language Dzongkha, is a collaboration between GMC, DK Bank, and Matrixdock technology.

The initiative, announced by Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), represents one of the first instances of a nation-state leveraging public blockchain infrastructure to digitize its sovereign wealth. TER, which translates to “Treasure” in the national language Dzongkha, is a collaboration between GMC, DK Bank, and Matrixdock technology.

DK Bank, Bhutan’s first licensed digital financial institution, will handle the distribution and custody of the token. Matrixdock, a platform specializing in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), provides the underlying technology. The choice of the Solana blockchain is attributed to its high throughput and low transaction costs. The price of SOL SOL $131.2 24h volatility: 4.7% Market cap: $73.70 B Vol. 24h: $7.13 B was largely unaffected by the news, trading at $137.34 (+3.74% in the last 24 hours).

The move is part of Bhutan’s broader strategy to modernize its economy and financial infrastructure. The kingdom has previously explored a central bank digital currency (CBDC) with Ripple and has been actively mining Bitcoin BTC $90 026 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $1.80 T Vol. 24h: $55.25 B .

The Institutional Take

While the tokenization of real-world assets is a familiar narrative, a sovereign nation putting its gold reserves on a public blockchain is a significant precedent.

This move is a high-stakes test for the security and reliability of public ledger technology for government-level finance. Financial institutions will be closely watching the regulatory treatment of TER and the robustness of its custodial arrangement with DK Bank.

The success or failure of this initiative could influence other small nations looking to enhance the liquidity and accessibility of their sovereign assets. The choice of Solana over other blockchains also signals a growing confidence in its performance and stability for institutional-grade applications.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.