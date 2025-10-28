Key Notes

Services are now available in South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, and more than 25 additional nations across the continent.

Users can purchase digital assets via Mobile Money PIN entry, bank transfers, or card payments using KES, XOF, XAF, ZAR, and GHS.

Wave and BPay Global integrations enable local payment processing, with zero transaction fees offered for certain peer-to-peer trades.

Binance has expanded cryptocurrency services to over 30 countries in Africa, enabling users to buy digital assets through direct fiat channels and peer-to-peer trading. The expansion was announced on Oct. 28, 2025.

The services support multiple payment methods including Mobile Money, bank transfers, and card payments using various local currencies.

According to Binance, users can buy crypto with Kenyan shillings (KES), West African CFA francs (XOF), Central African CFA francs (XAF), Ugandan shillings (UGX), and Tanzanian shillings (TZS) by entering their Mobile Money PIN.

Mobile Money is a payment system based on accounts held by mobile operators, accessible via subscribers’ mobile phones.

The exchange also integrated Wave for XOF transactions and supports South African rand (ZAR) deposits via bank transfer.

Payment Methods by Country

Kenya and Ivory Coast received Binance’s One Click Buy & Sell feature, allowing users to purchase and sell crypto using Mobile Money.

Both countries support peer-to-peer trading with Mobile Money and bank transfers, with zero transaction fees for certain assets when using local currencies.

Ghana offers card payment options through the OCBS feature and expanded USD deposit and withdrawal support powered by BPay Global.

South Africa enables ZAR deposits via bank transfer through the Fiat Deposit feature, card payments via OCBS, and peer-to-peer trading with bank transfers. Local fiat is accepted in P2P with zero transaction fees for certain assets.

Driving Financial Inclusion

Binance stated that the expansion focuses on providing fast alternative payment solutions and facilitating remittances without traditional banking fees.

The company said digital assets can be used for payments, stored to hedge against inflation, or held for investment diversification. Binance aims to fuel entrepreneurship and contribute to economic development across the continent.

All users must complete mandatory identity verification before accessing the services. Binance’s terms of use require verification and warn that Digital Assets can fluctuate significantly in value.

The announcement follows President Trump’s October pardon of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao and comes as potential new Binance listings gain attention.

The Africa expansion occurs amid growing competition in the region’s crypto market, including Ripple’s digital asset custody partnership with Absa Bank announced earlier in October.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.