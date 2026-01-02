Binance Flags 4 Altcoins for Possible Delisting

Key Notes

Binance may delist Acala Token, DAR Open Network, Streamr, and Flow.

The exchange recently extended the Monitoring Tags to these tokens.

Period reviews will be conducted to decide on the fate of these tokens moving forward.

Acala Token (ACA), DAR Open Network (D), Streamr (DATA), and Flow (FLOW) may be delisted by cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The top digital asset service provider hinted at the possibility on Jan. 2, stating that it has added a monitoring tag to each of these tokens.

Understanding the Binance Monitoring Tag

Once a token has the Monitoring Tag, it has been categorized as exhibiting notably higher volatility and risks in comparison to other listed tokens.

To ascertain that these tokens are in the clear, they are closely monitored, and regular reviews are conducted. Binance noted that tokens with the Monitoring Tag are at risk of no longer meeting its listing criteria and being delisted from the platform.

Going forward, any Binance user who needs trading access to ACA, D, DATA, and FLOW, will be required to pass a quiz every 90 days on the Binance Spot and/or Binance Margin platforms.

Such users are also expected to accept the Terms of Use. The quizzes are not complicated, just a few questions set up to ascertain that users are aware of the risks before trading tokens with the Monitoring Tag.

The Monitoring Tags can be found on the corresponding Binance Spot and Binance Margin trading pages and on the Markets Overview page. There is also a risk warning banner that will be displayed for all tokens with the Monitoring Tags.

Coincidentally, the BNB Chain has announced that the Fermi Hard Fork is scheduled for 14 Jan 2026 at 02:30 AM (UTC). This upgrade is designed to bring faster transaction confirmations across the network.

Binance Takes Action towards Customer Protection

To decide if the tag should be added to or removed from impacted tokens, the exchange said it will conduct some periodic reviews.

Binance says it will look out for factors like the commitment of the team to the project, the level and quality of development activity, trading volume and liquidity, and the stability and safety of the network from attacks, among others.

Meanwhile, Binance delisted BUZZ, DARK, FROG, GORK, MIRAI, PERRY, RFC, SNAI, TERMINUS on Dec. 19, 2025. It explained that each of these cryptocurrencies failed to adhere to Binance Alpha’s standards.

“Please do your own research before making any trades for the aforementioned token to avoid any scams and ensure safety of your funds,” Binance noted.

This was just a few days after the exchange released a transparency report, providing updates on its listings across Alpha, futures, and spot markets. All these moves reflect Binance’s commitment to upholding user protection, regulatory compliance, and long-term project quality.

Acala Token (ACA), DAR Open Network (D), Streamr (DATA), and Flow (FLOW) may be delisted by cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The top digital asset service provider hinted at the possibility on Jan. 2, stating that it has added a monitoring tag to each of these tokens.

Understanding the Binance Monitoring Tag

Once a token has the Monitoring Tag, it has been categorized as exhibiting notably higher volatility and risks in comparison to other listed tokens.

To ascertain that these tokens are in the clear, they are closely monitored, and regular reviews are conducted. Binance noted that tokens with the Monitoring Tag are at risk of no longer meeting its listing criteria and being delisted from the platform.

Going forward, any Binance user who needs trading access to ACA, D, DATA, and FLOW, will be required to pass a quiz every 90 days on the Binance Spot and/or Binance Margin platforms.

Such users are also expected to accept the Terms of Use. The quizzes are not complicated, just a few questions set up to ascertain that users are aware of the risks before trading tokens with the Monitoring Tag.

The Monitoring Tags can be found on the corresponding Binance Spot and Binance Margin trading pages and on the Markets Overview page. There is also a risk warning banner that will be displayed for all tokens with the Monitoring Tags.

Coincidentally, the BNB Chain has announced that the Fermi Hard Fork is scheduled for 14 Jan 2026 at 02:30 AM (UTC). This upgrade is designed to bring faster transaction confirmations across the network.

Binance Takes Action towards Customer Protection

To decide if the tag should be added to or removed from impacted tokens, the exchange said it will conduct some periodic reviews.

Binance says it will look out for factors like the commitment of the team to the project, the level and quality of development activity, trading volume and liquidity, and the stability and safety of the network from attacks, among others.

Meanwhile, Binance delisted BUZZ, DARK, FROG, GORK, MIRAI, PERRY, RFC, SNAI, TERMINUS on Dec. 19, 2025. It explained that each of these cryptocurrencies failed to adhere to Binance Alpha’s standards.

“Please do your own research before making any trades for the aforementioned token to avoid any scams and ensure safety of your funds,” Binance noted.

This was just a few days after the exchange released a transparency report, providing updates on its listings across Alpha, futures, and spot markets. All these moves reflect Binance’s commitment to upholding user protection, regulatory compliance, and long-term project quality.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.