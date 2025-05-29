Binance Japan Bags Major ISO Security Certifications

Key Notes

Binance announced that its Japan arm has secured two major ISO certificates, touting its excellent security and privacy programs.

The ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications underscore the crypto exchange’s commitment to delivering secure and safe services to its Japanese users.

Binance japan aligns with international benchmarks

The top digital asset service provider is keen on complying with regulatory standards in different jurisdictions. This time, it has adhered to the highest international standards by getting awarded the globally recognized ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications.

Binance Japan has been awarded the globally recognized ISO/IEC 27001 & ISO/IEC 27701 certifications — a major milestone in our commitment to world-class security and privacy standards. 🎉 ISO/IEC 27001: For top-tier information security governance.

ISO/IEC 27701: For outstanding… pic.twitter.com/MJAclgQl9e — Binance (@binance) May 29, 2025

Both certificates, awarded by the independent auditor, the British Standards Institution (BSI), serve as benchmarks for information security governance and privacy information management.

In its X post, Binance explained that the ISO/IEC 27001 certificate is particularly suitable for top-tier information security governance. In addition, ISO/IEC 27701 is designed to provide outstanding privacy information management.

They were handed to Binance Japan after a rigorous evaluation of the firm’s internal policies, operational controls, and governance systems. According to Takeshi Chino, the General Manager of Binance Japan, the certifications confirm recognition of Binance’s consistent efforts to uphold high standards of security and transparency in its operations.

“We will continue to prioritize ensuring that Binance Japan remains a safe and trusted exchange for users in the country,” Chino added.

In the long run, Binance said it is focused on upholding users’ trust and ensuring compliance with the world’s highest standards.

Binance introduces stricter rules for south africans

As part of its push to strengthen compliance requirements, Binance introduced stricter compliance rules for South African users last April. This required the sender and receiver to provide detailed information for completing crypto transfers, including deposits and withdrawals.

They would also need to enter the full name of the crypto source, their country of residence, and the name of the exchange if it is from one. For both deposits and withdrawals, a confirmation will pop up asking if the funds are coming/going from them or someone else. Failure to comply with the guidelines results in potential delays or cancellations of their transactions.

In the announcement, which was published on its website, Binance noted that this aligns with local regulations set by South African authorities. Users are required to re-log into their accounts, so they should remember their login details.

Binance maintains centralized exchange dominance

In addition to other measures, regulatory compliance practices have helped Binance maintain its position as the most dominant exchange amongst its centralized counterparts. In Q2 2025, the exchange boasted of holding 38% of market share in the centralized crypto exchange landscape.

At the beginning of May, it was reported that its trading volume had tanked by 18%. This brought the value to $482.6 billion in April 2025, from $588.7 billion the previous month. It also marked the first time the monthly volume was below the $500 million threshold.

Despite this, Binance Exchange’s dominance has seen it onboard a record 275 million users as announced earlier this week.

275 million strong & growing! Thank you for being part of this incredible journey. Onwards 🚀 https://t.co/cWmR5jv4NT — Richard Teng (@_RichardTeng) May 28, 2025

