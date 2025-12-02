Binance Launches Deleted Account Service Tool

Key Notes

Binance has floated the Deleted Account Service Tool.

It is designed to allow past users of the exchange to quickly and securely download their transactional reports.

The initiative supports the previous work of the exchange’s Data Protection Office (DPO).

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has launched a new portal dubbed the Deleted Account Service Tool. In an X post, the digital asset service provider acknowledged that there was no need for customers to lose their information after deleting an account. Therefore, the new tool is designed to take care of this challenge.

Deleting an account shouldn’t mean losing the ability to manage your own information. That’s why we’ve designed a new, secure portal for former users who still need access to their transactional records. Introducing the Binance Deleted Account Service Tool! Find out more 👉🏻… pic.twitter.com/BFAkq4joc2 — Binance (@binance) December 2, 2025

Binance Gives Data Control to Users

“Deleting an account shouldn’t mean losing the ability to manage your own information,” Binance wrote, while stating that this initiative is important for tax reporting or personal accounting.

These former users will need no support tickets, no waiting, no extra steps. All that is required is to enter the email or phone number associated with the deleted account.

Before now, whenever a user’s account got deleted, they could only retrieve their transaction history through the Data Protection Office (DPO).

The Binance Deleted Account Service is not a replacement for the DPO, but a faster, self-service option that is driven by the same department. This way, the team can focus on more complex privacy matters and continuous improvements.

Binance says it is a push designed to make privacy rights more accessible and transparent for users. Most importantly, the exchange asserted that the initiative reinforces the simple principle that users’ data should always be within their control, even after leaving the platform.

Binance Protects Its Users

Over the years, Binance has demonstrated its commitment to meeting its users’ needs, in addition to protecting their assets.

In October 2025, it partnered with Bubblemaps to integrate the latter’s anti-insider trading technology and tools with Binance Wallet. Ultimately, it offered users access to additional data layers, providing deeper insight into certain activities.

Such activities are clustering that can signal pump-and-dump or crowd milking schemes conducted via insider trading.

As part of its efforts towards catering to its users, the exchange’s CEO Richard Teng alerted the public about a new scam targeting crypto users in August. Apparently, these bad actors were putting fake support calls through to their victims, in a bid to get them to change their API.

