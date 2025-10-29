Binance Wallet Integrates Bubblemaps to Combat Insider Token Trading

Key Notes

The partnership delivers transparency tools across Binance Alpha, Meme Rush, and web3 wallet for detecting fraudulent schemes.

Bubblemaps provides distribution tracking that reveals which wallets control the majority of project tokens at any time.

Binance also updated its wallet with Open Orders navigation and automated sell features for quick trading decisions.

Binance and Bubblemaps announced a partnership to integrate the latter’s anti-insider trading technology and tools with Binance Wallet.

The integration is currently live on Binance, giving users access to additional data layers providing deeper insight into activity such as clustering that can signal pump-and-dump or crowd milking schemes conducted via insider trading.

According to an Oct. 29 post from Bubblemaps on Twitter, the new transparency layers will enable users to analyze every token on the Binance exchange in real time across the Binance Alpha, Meme Rush, and Binance web3 wallet services.

BREAKING: BINANCE INTEGRATES BUBBLEMAPS Onchain transparency – now embedded into the world’s largest exchange Try it now on @Binance pic.twitter.com/OzAkvTv5li — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) October 29, 2025

Expanding cryptocurrency investigations

Bubblemaps offers robust distribution tracking tools that provide a relatively simple means for traders to determine which wallets hold the bulk of a project’s tokens.

In November 2024, the firm announced its “Time Travel” tool allowing users to view token distribution maps for a project at any point in its history. More recently, Bubblemaps launched Intel Desk, a community-driven hub for reporting on cases currently under investigation, on Sept. 23.

A busy week for Binance

Binance announced several other updates to its wallet service alongside the Bubblemaps integration. Per an Oct. 29 post on Twitter, Binance Wallet has a new “Open Orders” tab to ease navigation within the app and the “Quick Buy” feature now supports the ability for users to preemptively set a “sell half for double the price” autotrade for individual holdings.

Check out the latest updates in #Binance Wallet 🚀 ! – View and manage all your active orders on the token detail page.

– Seamlessly move your Binance Alpha tokens to your spot and funding accounts.

– Automatically sell half of your tokens at double the price.

– Quickly move… pic.twitter.com/gEldXsGQcI — Binance Wallet (@BinanceWallet) October 29, 2025

Meanwhile, one of the biggest crypto news stories of the past week came on Oct. 23 when US president Donald Trump announced a pardon for Binance co-founder and former CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.

As Coinspeaker reported, President Trump pardoned CZ following a 2023 conviction for anti-money-laundering failures. The White House intimated that the now-pardoned crypto executive’s original sentencing was politically motivated.

Even as some members of congress moved to introduce resolutions criticizing the pardon, Binance.US announced that it would begin listing tokens from World Liberty Financial, a crypto platform run by President Trump’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.