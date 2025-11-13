Key Notes

Binance is listing Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) and Meteora (MET) with Seed Tag.

BANK price surges over 80% in minutes before stabilizing.

MET has recorded an 8% price drop post-announcement.

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the listing of Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) and Meteora (MET) on Nov. 13 at 2:00 PM UTC. The tokens will be available for spot trading across USDT, USDC, and TRY pairs.

Deposits for both BANK and MET will open an hour before trading begins. However, withdrawals are set to start on November 14 at 2:00 PM UTC to avoid price manipulation.

Prior to the official Binance listing, users could access these tokens through Binance Alpha Market, a pre-listing pool designed for early exposure to new crypto assets. Notably, BANK and MET will be removed from the Alpha platform once live on the spot exchange.

Both tokens carry Binance’s “Seed Tag,” which means that they belong to a category of innovative yet relatively new projects. Assets with this tag are usually highly volatile with potentially high rewards but also greater risks for traders.

BANK Surges After Binance Listing Announcement

The listing announcement resulted in strong price movements in both tokens, even as the broader crypto market remained flat.

BANK, the native token of Lorenzo Protocol, saw a rapid price surge shortly after the news broke. The cryptocurrency jumped over 90% from $0.07 to $0.13 within minutes, currently stabilizing around the $0.090 level.

Lorenzo Protocol is an institutional-grade, on-chain asset management platform built primarily on the BNB Smart Chain. It allows crypto users access yield-generating strategies, real-world asset integration and liquid staking mechanisms.

Market analysts suggest that Binance’s listing could bring significant visibility and increased liquidity for BANK. According to CoinMarketCap, the penny crypto token’s market capitalization currently stands at $45.43 million.

MET Price Struggles

Meanwhile, Meteora, a dynamic liquidity layer for DeFi on Solana, experienced a decline following the listing announcement. It is interesting to note that MET is Binance’s first Solana-based listing in nearly six months.

MET price slipped by about 7% over the past day, currently trading near $0.49. Nonetheless, the cryptocurrency has grabbed investor attention and posted a 33% surge in its 24-hour trading volume.

