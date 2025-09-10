Key Notes

Binance.US, the American affiliate of the global crypto exchange, has significantly reduced its trading fees for over 20 asset pairs.

The fee change applies to major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC $113 846 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $51.45 B , Ethereum ETH $4 408 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $532.50 B Vol. 24h: $30.39 B , Solana SOL $223.4 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $121.14 B Vol. 24h: $9.73 B , BNB BNB $898.5 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $125.12 B Vol. 24h: $1.61 B , and Cardano ADA $0.89 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $32.45 B Vol. 24h: $1.57 B .

The exchange is expanding its “Tier 0” pricing to offer 0% maker fees and 0.01% taker fees for these pairs. The model was first introduced for Bitcoin in 2022, and the expansion comes as Binance.US struggles with low trading volumes.

The largest U.S. staking platform now has some of the lowest fees. 🔥 Trade ETH, SOL, BNB, and 20+ staking assets on select USD/USDT pairs with 0% trading fees*. Build your conviction and trade with confidence. Only on https://t.co/AZwoBOh0gq. — Binance.US 🇺🇸 (@BinanceUS) September 10, 2025

The exchange’s share of U.S. dollar-supporting volume collapsed to just 0.20% as of August. This is a sharp drop from the 10% market share it held before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit in June 2023.

Although the SEC dismissed its case in May 2025, activity on Binance.US has not recovered.

In February, Binance.US restored USD deposits and withdrawals after operating as a crypto-only platform for nearly two years.

Operational Hurdles Remain

Compounding the challenge of rebuilding its user base, the exchange still faces significant operational hurdles.

Binance.US remains unavailable in several key states, including New York, Georgia, and Texas, as it works to secure local regulatory approvals.

Services in states like Kansas and Wisconsin are restricted to crypto-only transactions, with no USD services available.

The fee reduction is a clear attempt to attract users within its available markets. By establishing itself as a low-cost venue, Binance hopes to compete more effectively with dominant U.S. exchanges like Coinbase and Kraken.

It remains uncertain whether a full Binance US relaunch can succeed given ongoing regulatory challenges.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.