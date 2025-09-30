Key Notes

Bitcoin taker buy volume falls to its weakest level since early 2024.

BTC trades around $113,200, down 9% from its all-time high in August.

Analysts warn of weak demand but many are bullish on October gains trend.

Bitcoin’s BTC $112 873 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $61.45 B buying pressure has weakened to its lowest point in a year, raising questions about where the world’s largest cryptocurrency is headed next. Data from CryptoQuant shows that the monthly moving average of Taker Buy Volume is now at levels not seen since the start of 2024.

The decline started in December and has continued in a downtrend, suggesting cautious investor sentiment on the buy side. Historically, sharp drops in Taker Buy Volume have often led to consolidation or heavy selling pressure and price declines.

According to a CryptoQuant contributor, without a rebound in demand, Bitcoin could enter a neutral or bearish phase in the medium term.

Structural Support Still in Place: Glassnode

Despite the weakening buy-side activity, Glassnode reported that younger coin supply valuations have reset. The MVRV ratio sits near 1.0 as newer investors trade around their cost basis.

#Bitcoin young supply valuations have reset, with MVRV near 1.0 as newer investors trade around cost basis. Price holding above the 135d SMA signals structural support, with the reset potentially setting the stage for more sustainable accumulation.

Importantly, Bitcoin is still holding above its 135-day simple moving average, which Glassnode views as structural support. They argue that this could result in a more sustainable accumulation.

Where Is BTC Heading?

Bitcoin is entering Q4 trading near $113,200, with a 36% uptick in its 24-hour trading volume. CoinMarketCap data shows that the cryptocurrency is 9% down from its record high of $124,450 reached on Aug. 14.

Since then, BTC has twice tested the $108,000–$109,000 support range, most recently last week. Analysts at Swissblock note that defending $110,000 is crucial as holding this level keeps the bullish outlook alive.

Historically, October has been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months, delivering gains in eight of the past ten years. While short-term signals remain bearish, CoinGlass believes a seasonal rally could be near for BTC and top altcoins.

Long-Term Bullish Momentum Intact

Popular crypto trader Kamran Ashgar recently suggested to his followers to focus on Bitcoin’s long-term “mega-bull run.” He explained that the current price trajectory follows healthy accumulation, and the $150,000 price target is still intact.

This comes as institutional interest in Bitcoin remains steady. BitcoinTreasuries.NET reported that Japanese public company Star Seeds is raising $6.83 million to purchase BTC, reinforcing long-term demand.

