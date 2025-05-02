Key Notes

Bitcoin dominance has jumped to 64.89%, marking a four-year high.

Stronger-than-expected US job data has delayed hopes for rate cuts, with key implications for BTC.

Market focus has shifted to Bitcoin amid sustained institutional inflows.

Current market data shows that Bitcoin dominance in the digital asset market has reached its highest level in four years. This increase comes as the latest U.S. job data has given investors reason to reassess their economic expectations, affecting Bitcoin’s breakout potential.

US Job Data Exceeds Expectations

According to recent reports, the U.S. Labor Department stated that nonfarm payrolls rose by 177,000 in April. Although this figure was lower than March’s 228,000 increase, it still beat market expectations of just 133,000. The unemployment rate remained steady at 4.2%, in line with predictions.

The stronger-than-expected job data has raised concerns that the Federal Reserve might delay and reconsider any potential rate cuts. The update indicates that many investors had hoped weaker employment figures would lead the Fed to lower interest rates. Lower rates generally support riskier investments, such as Bitcoin, as liquidity flows into the market.

However, this new data suggests that the job market remains strong enough that rate cuts may not be necessary anytime soon. This could shift market sentiment away from riskier assets.

The implications for Bitcoin are complex. With the potential for higher interest rates and a stronger U.S. dollar, investors are discouraged from investing in riskier assets like Bitcoin.

The digital asset market is waiting for the Federal Reserve’s next move to understand how it will respond to these new economic conditions.

Bitcoin Continues to Dominate as Market Focus Shifts

In addition to the job data update, Bitcoin has seen its dominance in the general cryptocurrency market continue to rise. As of May 2, 2025, Bitcoin’s market dominance reached 64.89%, the highest since January 2021.

Based on general perception, this shows a growing preference for Bitcoin as a safer option amidst economic uncertainty. CoinMarketCap data shows that Bitcoin price was trading at $97,026.39, up marginally by $97,469.2 in 24 hours.

It is essential to add that the increase in Bitcoin dominance is largely due to institutional inflows. Firms like Metaplanet have significantly increased their Bitcoin holdings in the past few months.

The Japanese firm raised $25 million through bond sales. The company plans to use the money to increase its Bitcoin holdings and aims for 100,000 BTC by 2025.

Bitcoin has also seen increased interest as some investors move away from traditional assets like US treasuries. This shift has helped strengthen its position in the market at the expense of altcoins.

For context, investment firm Prime Two has dropped Ethereum after six years and shifted its focus entirely to Bitcoin. The firm announced it will focus exclusively on Bitcoin (BTC) amid an increase in bullish sentiment and institutional inflows into the world’s largest digital currency.

Some market watchers believe that Bitcoin’s fixed supply and track record make it a safer choice for those looking for long-term value. With global markets still facing challenges, Bitcoin’s steady performance has kept it on the radar for many investors.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.