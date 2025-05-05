Key Notes

The limited supply of Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B , the largest digital asset, has long been discussed among investors and enthusiasts. Now, a recent statement from Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley has brought fresh attention to what many consider the most defining feature of the top coin, its scarcity. Horsley’s remarks in a post on X outline a clear comparison between Bitcoin and other stores of value.

Hunter Horsley Highlights Bitcoin’s Supply Limits

In the post on X, Horsley compared Bitcoin’s fixed supply to other traditional stores of value such as fiat currencies and gold.

Bitcoin is the scarcest store of value in the world today — Annual rates of supply increase:

* Global fiat monies: 14% (over last 60 yrs)

* US money: 7.4% (over last 60 yrs)

* Gold: 1.5-2%

* Bitcoin: 0.84% (and declining) That means that supply of global fiat doubles every ~5… — Hunter Horsley (@HHorsley) May 5, 2025

According to the update, over the past 60 years, the global fiat monetary base has grown by 14% annually. In the United States, the annual increase stands at around 7.4%. By contrast, gold’s supply rises much more slowly, at an estimated 1.5% to 2% per year.

On the other hand, Bitcoin has a supply increase of 0.84%, which is set to decline even further. With over 19.8 million out of 21 million Bitcoin units already mined, the remaining supply represents a 6% increase for the rest of time.

Horsley emphasized that global fiat money doubles yearly, US money every ten years, and gold every 36 to 48 years. He, however, mentioned that the Bitcoin supply is nearly fixed. Based on this sentiment, this unique characteristic places it in a unique league.

He credited economist Saifedean Ammous for driving the point home at a recent Bitwise event. Horsley said that while many already understand Bitcoin scarcity, seeing the data laid out so clearly had a strong impact.

Public and Corporate Demand Continues to Climb

It is worth noting that Horsley’s post comes at a time when interest in Bitcoin is rising incredibly. Coinspeaker noted recently that Bitcoin market dominance reached 64.89%, the highest since January 2021.

The Bitwise CEO recently noted that around 165,000 new BTC will be mined in 2025. According to the update, in the first quarter of the year alone, public companies bought 95,000 BTC, which represents over half of the new supply for the entire year.

The growing appetite is not limited to listed firms. Tether, Bitfinex, and SoftBank recently announced a new venture called Twenty One. The business plans to hold 42,000 BTC worth nearly $4 billion on its balance sheet.

Coinspeaker noted earlier that Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR), a known institutional supporter of Bitcoin, added 15,355 BTC worth $1.4 billion to its holdings just last week. Also, Nasdaq-listed company Semler Scientific recently increased its Bitcoin holdings with an additional purchase of 165 BTC. This brings its total to 3,467 BTC, valued at over 330 million dollars.

Matt Hougan, Bitwise’s Chief Investment Officer, revealed that spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $3.3 billion in inflows in the past week alone. Meanwhile, Strategy Chair Michael Saylor believes demand will only accelerate once banks give their backing.

Still, as supply tightens and demand rises, discussion of Bitcoin scarcity is reaching new heights. Many speculate this could propel the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, beyond its digital gold narrative and place it alongside gold as a leading asset in the financial market.

At the time of writing, CoinMarketCap data shows Bitcoin trading at $94,517.03, down 1.20%.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.