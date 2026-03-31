Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE American: BMNR) disclosed on March 30, 2026 that its Ethereum treasury has reached 4.732 million ETH tokens, with combined crypto holdings, total cash of $961 million, and other positions – including “moonshot” assets – aggregating to $10.7 billion.

At the reference price of $2,005 per ETH, the company’s Ethereum stack alone carries a notional value exceeding $9.4 billion, placing Bitmine among the largest single corporate holders of Ether by token count. The disclosure confirms an accelerating accumulation cadence that has now removed a measurable fraction of Ethereum’s circulating supply from active market participation.

Bitmine states it now controls 3.92% of the total ETH token supply, which the company frames as being over 78% of the way toward its self-described “Alchemy of 5%” threshold – a target it set roughly eight months prior. The pace of that accumulation, given the scale of capital deployed in that window, represents one of the more aggressive single-entity ETH acquisition programs on record among publicly listed equities.

JUST IN: TOM LEE AND BITMINE $BMNR BOUGHT 71.1K ETHEREUM THIS PAST WEEK … Here is Bitmine's updated holdings – 4,732,082 $ETH, up from 4.66M on March 22nd (3.14M are currently staked)

– 197 Bitcoin $BTC

– $961M cash

– $200M stake in Beast Industries

– $102M stake in Eightco… pic.twitter.com/PcGqFtfNz2 — Tom Lee Tracker (Not actually Tom) (@TomLeeTracker) March 30, 2026

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Bitmine ETH Treasury: Breaking Down the 4.732M Position

Of the 4.732 million ETH disclosed, Bitmine reports 3,142,643 tokens are actively staked – valued at approximately $6.3 billion at current prices – through MAVAN (Made in America VAlidator Network), the company’s proprietary institutional staking infrastructure launched on March 25, 2026.

Earlier reporting confirmed Bitmine’s prior staking transaction of approximately 94,670 ETH valued at roughly $204 million, which at the time brought total staked holdings to 3,142,291 ETH – figures that map directly to the current disclosure and confirm the staking position has been largely stable while total holdings continued to grow through fresh acquisition.

Beyond ETH, Bitmine disclosed $102 million in ORBS holdings, which the company characterizes as providing investors direct public-equity exposure to OpenAI – a claim that warrants independent verification but signals the firm’s appetite for high-conviction asymmetric positions.

Total cash stands at $961 million, providing a meaningful liquidity buffer relative to a combined position book that is heavily concentrated in a single volatile asset. The balance sheet composition – approximately 88% crypto by notional value – leaves little ambiguity about the company’s strategic orientation.

Every ETH token moved into Bitmine’s staking infrastructure is withdrawn from the liquid circulating supply. At 4.732 million tokens, the company’s holdings exceed the daily trading volume of ETH on most centralized exchanges by a significant multiple, meaning any forced liquidation scenario would itself become a price-relevant market event.

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Corporate Ethereum Treasury: The Structural Case Behind the Disclosure

Bitmine’s 3.92% supply ownership figure is not merely a vanity metric. Ethereum’s proof-of-stake architecture means that staked ETH earns protocol-level yield – currently in the 3%–4% annualized range – while simultaneously reducing the float available to spot and derivatives markets.

A single entity controlling nearly 4% of supply and directing the majority of that into a validator network creates a compounding supply floor: the position generates yield in additional ETH, which if retained, increases the ownership percentage without additional capital outlay.

The institutional backing Bitmine cites – ARK Investment Management’s Cathie Wood, Pantera Capital, Founders Fund, Galaxy Digital, Digital Currency Group, and Kraken among others – suggests the position is not speculative in the retail sense.

These are mandate-driven allocators whose involvement implies a due-diligence threshold has been cleared, a signal qualitatively distinct from retail-driven accumulation. The parallel to Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury playbook is structural: a public company uses equity market access to accumulate a scarce digital asset at scale, concentrating supply while maintaining a liquid stock for institutional entry.

Bitmine reports BMNR is currently the 100th most traded stock in the United States, averaging $920 million in daily volume over the prior five sessions – a liquidity profile that amplifies both the capital-raise capacity and the volatility risk inherent in a three-employee firm managing a $10.7 billion combined position.

The next material disclosure event – whether an 8-K update on ETH acquisition activity or Q1 fiscal 2026 earnings – will indicate whether Bitmine closes the remaining gap to 5% supply ownership before Ethereum’s market structure shifts again. At the current accumulation velocity, the threshold is within reach. The coins are not being sold.

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