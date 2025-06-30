Key Notes

The much-awaited Maxwell upgrade on the BNB Smart Chain went live, with the average block time falling by nearly 50% from 1.5 seconds to now at 0.8 seconds. Last week, the team behind the BNB Chain stated that the upgrade will make transaction processing faster for the users.

It also stated that developers will now be able to build more responsive decentralized applications (dApps), provide lower latency for decentralized finance (DeFi), lead to validator sync, boost scalability, and improve the overall network efficiency.

⚠️ Maxwell Hardfork goes live in a few hours, here's everything you need to know 🧵 👇 https://t.co/rrnovdv016 — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) June 29, 2025

Key Updates With BNB Chain Maxwell Upgrade

By successfully integrating the Maxwell hard fork, the BNB Chain incorporates three key proposals BEP-524, BEP-563, and BEP-564. The overall goal with each of these three proposals is to improve the chain’s overall speed, reliability, and validator performance.

Enhanced validator communication through BEP-563. BEP-563 focuses on strengthening peer-to-peer communication among validators. It introduces mechanisms for faster block proposal exchanges, stabilizing the validator network, and minimizing the risks of missed votes or synchronization delays, ensuring smoother operations. Improved sync speeds with BEP-564. BEP-564 brings two new message types to the protocol: GetBlocksByRangeMsg, enabling the request of multiple recent blocks in a single call, and RangeBlocksMsg, which provides all requested blocks in a consolidated response. This upgrade significantly enhances synchronization speeds across the network, according to the BNB Chain team. Reduced block time with BEP-524. Building on April’s Lorentz upgrade, BEP-524 further reduces block time from 1.5 seconds to less than three seconds, accelerating transaction finality and boosting overall network efficiency.

BNB Price Momentum Is Building Fast

BNB Chain’s native cryptocurrency BNB BNB $652.7 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $95.18 B Vol. 24h: $569.95 M price is currently trading at $653, recovering from the lows of $606 last week. Furthermore, its daily trading volume has surged by 12.39% to $1.34 billion. Market analysts predict a strong rally ahead for the altcoin.

Popular analyst Crypto Patel stated that BNB price is holding firmly above the strong support of $600.

What if you woke up and $BNB was trading above $2000?#BNB is holding strong above support and forming a similar structure to its previous 10x move. The last time it broke out from this kind of pattern, it rallied over 1,800%. Target 1: $2,000+

Target 2: $5,000

Momentum is… pic.twitter.com/lZ6uMZhzdf — Crypto Patel (@CryptoPatel) June 28, 2025

During the last breakout from a similar pattern, BNB surged by over 1,800%, signaling the potential for another significant upward move, he added, setting up targets of $2,00 and $5,000 for the altcoin. “Momentum is building — history might be about to repeat,” he added.

