Binance Coin (BNB) Price Forecast: $20M Long Positions at Risk Below $805 Support Level

Key Notes

Bears maintain firm control with $228 million in cumulative short positions following BNB's steep 20% November decline.

A critical $805 support level concentrates $19.9 million in long contracts representing 33% of total bullish leverage exposure.

Binance appoints Nina Rong as Executive Director of Growth ahead of Blockchain Week amid challenging market conditions.

BNB BNB $826.2 24h volatility: 1.2% Market cap: $113.80 B Vol. 24h: $2.23 B slipped 6% to trade under the $810 support zone on Dec. 1, extending November’s weak close and placing additional stress on leveraged long-side exposure.

Coinglass’ 30-day liquidation map shows bears remain in firm control with $228 million in cumulative short positions, outpacing the $60 million in longs left after BNB posted a steep 20% performance loss last month.

The data highlights a critical cluster forming at the $805 price level, where bullish traders have concentrated $19.9 million in active long contracts, representing more than 33% of total leveraged bullish exposure in the past month. With such a heavy concentration of leverage around a single price band, any decisive break below $805 risks accelerating downside momentum as the remaining support levels offer much lower liquidity.

See you in less than 48 hours!

Dec 3rd 11:45am

Binance Blockchain Week pic.twitter.com/Jogzdx1xqF — Nina Rong (@nina_rong) December 1, 2025

Binance team continues to make strategic moves to navigate the turbulent market phase with its newly-appointed Executive Director of Growth, Nina Rong set to appear at Binance Blockchain Week event set to kick-off on Dec. 3. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao endorsed Nina’s appointment last week.

CZ delivered the vote of confidence on a lengthy post from the ex-Arbitrum growth lead, which cited BNB Chain’s competitive advantages, including its 695 million unique addresses and its over 2 million daily active users, as ample avenues to ship innovative retail products at a global scale. Notably, under Nina Rong’s leadership, digital asset’s trading platform Robinhood launched its on-chain US stocks on the Arbitrum network in July 2025.

BNB Price Forecast: Can Bulls Defend the $805 Cluster as Double-Top Risks Re-Emerge?

BNB trades at $810.70 on the monthly chart, slipping back into the lower boundary of its recent expansion phase and moving closer to the bearish trigger zone that would confirm a double-top reversal. The current formation suggests that BNB traders can count on two critical liquidity pockets at $813 and $802.

The Breakout Probability indicator shows the majority of traders have flipped bearish, with the current 34.88% upside potential offset by a 47.50% downside risk.

More so, the RSI at 58.81, down from the prior peak near 68, shows cooling strength but not yet oversold conditions, meaning sellers have room to extend pressure before encountering exhaustion. This technical weakness suggests the path of least resistance remains to the downside in the near term.

On the upside, an early BNB price recovery above the recent $875 supply zone would be required to neutralize the immediate bearish pressure and attempt a retest of the $1,050 target on the double top pattern. However, with derivative flows skewed against bulls, a close below the $805 cluster triggers major liquidations and potentially activates the 47.5% downside projection to lower lows near $700.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.