YZi Labs has announced a $1 billion builder fund aimed at empowering founders and developers within the BNB BNB $1 315 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $182.82 B Vol. 24h: $9.30 B ecosystem. The fund seeks to accelerate innovation on the BNB chain, focusing on DeFi, artificial intelligence (AI), real-world assets, payments, biotech, and next-gen wallets.

The initiative comes under YZi Labs’ renewed commitment to “founders with vision,” encouraging developers to create solutions for evolving technologies.

YZi Labs was formerly known as Binance Labs before its rebrand in January 2025. Over the years, it has supported numerous BNB ecosystem projects, including PancakeSwap, ListaDAO, Aster, and Aspecta.

YZi Labs continues to fuel the growth through initiatives like the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) program and strategic funds such as the BNB Digital Asset Treasury and the RWA fund.

BNB Chain’s Record-Breaking Momentum

The announcement comes as the BNB Chain celebrates multiple milestones. The network now leads all blockchains in decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume and daily active users, processing over 26 million daily transactions.

According to data shared by Lookonchain, in the past 24 hours alone, BSC recorded $6.05 billion in DEX volume and $5.57 million in chain fees, leading all blockchains. However, it still sits at the third spot in terms of total value locked (TVL), currently around $9.13 billion.

BSC leads the market again — with over $6.05B in DEX volume and $5.57M in chain fees in the past 24 hours, both ranking #1 among all chains. @BNBCHAIN @cz_binance https://t.co/xSkaWrutls pic.twitter.com/S7OZwH1w1n — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 8, 2025

BNB Becomes 3rd Largest Crypto

Meanwhile, the network’s native token BNB recently surpassed XRP to become the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. On Oct. 7, it reached an all-time high of $1,336, with a market cap of $184 billion.

At the time of writing, BNB is trading at around $1,321, up more than 50% in the past month. According to the data by CoinMarketCap, the token posts a 100% surge in its daily trading volume, currently sitting at $12 billion.

The momentum follows the successful Maxwell Hardfork in May, which improved network efficiency by reducing block times and lowering transaction fees. This has attracted new developers and users to the ecosystem.

Institutional interest in BNB continues to rise, with CEA Industries recently confirming plans to accumulate 1% of BNB’s total supply by year-end. Analysts suggest BNB could soon test $1,500 as optimism grows around pending ETF approvals and broader altcoin market rallies.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.