Key Notes

XRP ETFs outperformed BTC, ETH, SOL, and DOGE ETFs, which saw minor inflows or net outflows on December 1.

Asset manager Vanguard has opened the gates to allow trading for XRP ETFs on its platform.

XRP price remains under pressure near the $2.00 support, as analysts remain divided over the next move.

Although XRP XRP $2.14 24h volatility: 7.4% Market cap: $129.27 B Vol. 24h: $4.36 B price continues to flirt with the support zone around $2.0 levels, demand for spot XRP ETFs remains robust. On Dec. 1, XRP ETFs dominated over their Bitcoin BTC $90 439 24h volatility: 7.5% Market cap: $1.81 T Vol. 24h: $80.06 B and Ethereum ETH $2 997 24h volatility: 9.9% Market cap: $362.10 B Vol. 24h: $28.08 B counterparts in net inflows. Analysts believe that this could potentially lead to XRP price upside ahead.

Spot XRP ETFs Steal the Show

During the last month of November, top asset managers launched their XRP ETFs for trading on Wall Street. Canary Capital’s XRPC dominated the show with most of the inflows. Other asset managers like Bitwise, Grayscale, and Franklin Templeton also introduced their Ripple ETFs in the market.

On December 1, spot XRP ETFs recorded $89.65 million in net inflows, pushing their cumulative total to $756.26 million since launch. This makes the Ripple funds the top-performing products across the digital asset ETF market.

On the other hand, Bitcoin ETFs were the only other category to post gains, adding a modest $8.48 million. Ethereum ETFs saw more than $79 million in net outflows, while Solana SOL $138.0 24h volatility: 11.1% Market cap: $77.37 B Vol. 24h: $6.34 B products registered $13.55 million in withdrawals. The two spot DOGE DOGE $0.15 24h volatility: 9.4% Market cap: $22.14 B Vol. 24h: $1.48 B ETFs reported no inflows or outflows for the second straight trading day.

The spot XRP ETFs have maintained a consistent streak of positive inflows, with no net outflow days recorded since Nov. 13. Their strongest sessions came on Nov. 14 with a record $243.05 million in net inflows, followed by $164.04 million on Nov. 24 and $118.15 million on Nov. 20.

In a recent development, the $11 trillion asset manager Vanguard noted that it would allow the spot XRP ETFs to trade on its platform. These ETFs will trade along with similar products for BTC and ETH. Moreover, they would be available for 50 different brokerage clients of Vanguard.

Will XRP Price Recover From Here?

Amid the broader crypto market correction, XRP price has also faced a strong sell-off and is down by 20% on the monthly chart. Currently, the XRP cryptocurrency is finding its support at $2.0 level.

Crypto analyst Lark Davis said XRP is nearing a major multi-year support confluence. According to Davis, the altcoin is currently sitting on long-standing horizontal support, the weekly 100-EMA, and a high-volume demand zone between $1.80 and $2.00.

$XRP is approaching a major multi-year support confluence You've got:

– Strong horizontal support dating back years

– Weekly 100 EMA

– High volume demand zone sitting right below ($1.80-$2) A weekly close below $1.8 would, however, break this structure and confirm a large… pic.twitter.com/jHv8IbTUs0 — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) December 2, 2025

Davis cautioned that a weekly close below $1.80 would break this structure. Such a move would shift market bias to bearish and potentially open the door to further downside.

On the other hand, market analyst EGRAG Crypto said an “insane” XRP breakout may be imminent. He hinted that the current chart structures suggest a major upside ahead.

#XRP – ZOOM OUT (MACRO VIEW): GROW SOME BALLS AND FOR PUSSIES STOP WHINING. This isn’t a rollercoaster for the weak, it’s a VIP ride for those who can handle the suspense. Less whining……More winning……Zooming out. #XRPFamily STAY STEADY and STRONG 💪, Together We Rise… pic.twitter.com/2TEp7NG6by — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) December 2, 2025

AI Creator Platform SUBBD Drives Market Attention

Subbd, a tokenized fan-economy platform, is gaining significant traction as it aims to streamline interactions between creators and their audiences in the expanding creator-economy sector. The platform provides automated tools for content distribution and monetization, enabling influencers to operate more efficiently. It is designed to boost engagement between creators and their communities.

According to the company, more than 2,000 creators have joined the platform so far, collectively representing an audience of over 250 million followers. This makes it among the best crypto presales currently in the market.

All transactions on the platform are processed using Subbd’s native SUBBD token. This model allows creators to retain a larger share of revenue compared with traditional subscription-based services. Here’s our complete guide on how to buy SUBBD.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.