Cardano's daily transactions have doubled since early May, surpassing 50,000.

Polymarket odds for a spot ADA ETF approval have climbed to 71% ahead of the May 29 SEC decision.

Analysts expect a breakout from Cardano's long-term resistance trendline by mid-June.

Cardano ADA $0.71 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $25.55 B Vol. 24h: $547.02 M is showing renewed on-chain strength, marking a major spike in daily transactions. According to data shared by TapTools, Cardano’s daily transactions have surged past 50,000 — a major leap from the sub-30,000 levels seen earlier in May.

JUST IN: Daily Cardano $ADA transactions have climbed from ~30,000 to nearly 50,000 since the start of May. pic.twitter.com/MkDBkizB34 — TapTools (@TapTools) May 27, 2025

Transaction volume has also surged 6% to $692 million in the last 24 hours, indicating strong user engagement across the network.

Additionally, Cardano Feed reported that $680 million worth of ADA tokens have exited exchanges, a trend often linked to self-custody and long-term holding.

ADA’s community is also eyeing the decision by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on the approval of a spot ADA ETF, expected on May 29. Amid the rising market optimism, approval odds for such a product have climbed to 71% on prediction platform Polymarket.

A favorable ruling could drive institutional interest in Cardano similar to the momentum seen after Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF approvals last year.

ADA Price Outlook

At the time of writing, ADA is trading around $0.75, up by 5% in the past month. Crypto analyst Leader Alpha has described ADA’s current formation as one of the largest bull flags in the crypto space.

According to the analyst, the cryptocurrency is nearing a key breakout point on its monthly chart. He predicted a breakout around mid-June, potentially leading to a massive price spike.

$ADA has one of the biggest bull flags in crypto rn. This multi year resistance line may break up around mid June. When this breaks, we should see a jaw dropping god candle that will make many shit the bed Bullish #Cardano @hoskytoken $HOSKY pic.twitter.com/xlHFaHP0OB — Leader Alpha (@LeaderAlphaNews) May 26, 2025

On the daily ADA price chart, the RSI stands at the neutral region with a slight bullish tilt. It gives ADA room to move in upward direction. If ADA breaks above $0.80, it could aim for $0.88 and $1.00 in quick succession.

Bollinger Bands show price tightening near the middle band, indicating a consolidation period. However, a squeeze like this often leads to a sharp move. A strong close above the mid band (20-day SMA) around $0.78 could signal a bullish breakout, while support lies around $0.70.

Meanwhile, the MACD indicator shows bearish crossover signs with the MACD line dipping below the signal line. This could suggest short-term weakness, with a drop below $0.70 exposing the token for a $0.64 level retest.

