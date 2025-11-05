Cardano Price Prediction: Blood in the Streets as ADA Slides – But This One Signal Could Flip the Trend

The token currently trades near $0.53 after touching a low of $0.48, while the broader crypto market has also crashed.

Trading volume, on the other hand, surged by 13% to $1.8 billion, a sign that volatility is drawing traders back into the market.

With total market capitalization falling to $3.39 trillion and $1.73 billion in liquidations over the past day, according to CoinGlass, the start of this November has been hard on crypto enthusiasts.

However, even as the bloodbath unfolded, the Cardano Foundation marked founder Charles Hoskinson’s birthday, a reminder of how far the project has come since its inception.

Wishing @IOHK_Charles a very happy birthday. Your pioneering work and vision laid the foundation for Cardano’s global reach today. I hope the year ahead brings new opportunities to reconnect and build on the progress that started it all. pic.twitter.com/Bgdq39XX23 — Frederik Gregaard (@F_Gregaard) November 5, 2025

TD Sequential Flashes a Buy Signal

Despite the chaos, on-chain analyst Ali Martinez highlighted a potentially pivotal moment for ADA.

The TD Sequential indicator has printed a buy signal on the three-day chart, indicating that the recent downtrend could be nearing exhaustion.

TD Sequential prints a buy signal for Cardano $ADA. Could this mark the reversal? pic.twitter.com/vX7SZxg5N3 — Ali (@ali_charts) November 5, 2025

Historically, this signal has preceded strong upward reversals for ADA, particularly when accompanied by oversold RSI levels.

ADA Price Analysis: Breakdown or Breakout?

The weekly chart shows that ADA has broken below its descending triangle support, retesting the $0.50 zone.

The next critical support sits between $0.35 and $0.40. Should ADA confirm a breakout above its descending trendline (near $0.80), it could open the path toward a mid-term target of $1.20.

Beyond that, the chart suggests a potential macro move that could drive prices as high as $10, representing a staggering 1,800% gain from current levels.

Market Sentiment: Fear Before the Turn

Historically, extreme fear levels often precede local bottoms as weak hands exit and accumulation resumes.

If Cardano’s buy signal holds and volume sustains, the stage could be set for a significant rebound in the coming weeks.

ADA Eyes Return, While $BEST Unlocks the Door to Early Presale Access

As Cardano pushes toward a recovery, Best Wallet ($BEST) is quietly gaining momentum in one of crypto’s fastest-growing sectors – non-custodial wallets.

With over $16.8 million raised in its presale so far, Best Wallet is shaping up to be a serious player in the $11 billion wallet market.

Designed for freedom, security, and speed, it’s a multi-chain wallet that puts users fully in control of their assets – no intermediaries needed.

But what sets it apart is access.

$BEST token holders unlock early entry to vetted crypto presales and new projects before they go mainstream.

They also enjoy lower transaction fees across the ecosystem, plus up to 78% staking yields through Best Wallet’s built-in aggregator.

For anyone looking to get in early on the next cycle’s breakout stars, Best Wallet is quickly becoming a go-to tool.

To buy $BEST, visit the official Best Wallet Token website and connect a supported wallet, such as the Best Wallet app itself.

Once done, you can swap existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete the transaction.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.