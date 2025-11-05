Crypto Chartist Predicts “Historic Breakout” for XRP

Key Notes

XRP defends the critical $2 support amid renewed buying pressure.

Analyst Egrag Crypto forecasts a potential $10 price target for the crypto token.

Technical indicators show mixed signals but hint at building momentum. .

After a volatile start to November, XRP has stabilized above the key $2 support zone, sparking optimism across the community. At the time of writing, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency trades around $2.21.

According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP saw a 25% daily increase in its 24-hour trading volume on November 5. This suggests renewed trading activity around the $2 accumulation range.

Analyst Suggests Explosive Upside Potential

Popular crypto analyst Egrag Crypto stated on X that XRP could be on the verge of a historic breakout, provided it sustains levels above $1.94. The analyst noted that XRP is currently consolidating in what he calls “one of the most powerful accumulation zones” seen in years.

#XRP – Micro Wick 1 ($10) & Macro Wick 2 ($50): First of all, imagine waking up after a market bloodbath 😤 and still writing this post with zero fear 😎, because on the higher timeframes, nothing has changed! It’s just your emotions playing games on you. 📖 Step 1: Read This… pic.twitter.com/LrlZf5eMB9 — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) November 5, 2025

Egrag outlines two major potential price targets for XRP. The first projects a measured move toward $10, corresponding to a bull flag pattern. He hinted that investor patience during the ongoing accumulation phase could yield big gains.

The second points to a bigger target of $50. According to Egrag, this projection is based on the principle of market symmetry. He explained that just as Binance’s past wick to $0.77 was later balanced, Gemini’s August wick to $50 could eventually be “filled” in a future cycle.

XRP Price Outlook: $3.20 Ahead?

On the daily XRP chart, the Bollinger Bands have widened, indicating growing volatility. The price appears to be attempting to rebound from the lower band near $2.10. However, a drop below $1.94 would invalidate the bullish setup and risk a deeper retracement toward $1.60.

The RSI is hovering near 35, suggesting mildly oversold conditions that lead to a short-term bounce. If XRP manages to sustainably close above the mid Bollinger Band (20-day SMA) at $2.45, it could see renewed bullish momentum.

Meanwhile, the MACD histogram is negative but flattening, suggesting bears could lose if broader crypto market sentiment turns bullish. Traders should watch for resistance levels around $2.80 and $3.20.

Maxi Doge Nears $4M Presale Milestone

While XRP stablizes above $2, Maxi Doge (MAXI) is rapidly gaining traction in November. This fitness-themed cryptocurrency fuses the high-energy world of gym culture with the fast-moving spirit of bull-market trading. The project is close to completing the $4 million milestone in its ongoing presale.

Last year, several meme coins went from being complete unknowns to becoming major viral successes. According to industry experts, a similar trend is unfolding this year, and many believe Maxi Doge is one of the best early-stage meme coin this season.

Billed as the meme coin with “more drive, muscle, and meme power” than any other, Maxi Doge channels the same unstoppable energy that propelled Dogecoin (DOGE) to fame in 2021.

However, while Dogecoin has since taken on a more corporate identity, the raw, underdog energy seems to have faded. Maxi Doge aims to revive that original spirit while adding strong fundamentals.

MAXI holders enjoy an active community experience. They can take part in high-energy trading discussions, weekly contests, and themed challenges that keep engagement levels high.

The project is supported by the Maxi Fund, a pool designed to provide liquidity and forge strategic partnerships. Early investors are also offered a 78% annual staking reward, encouraging long-term commitment and growth within the community.

Presale Snapshot of Maxi Doge

Ticker: MAXI

MAXI Current Price: $0.0002665

$0.0002665 Funds Raised: $3.9 million

Those interested in joining the presale can refer to the official guide on how to buy Maxi Doge for step-by-step instructions.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.