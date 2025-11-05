Crypto Liquidations Over $1.7B, Binance Sees Strong Inflows

Key Notes

Bitcoin fell below $100,000 while Ethereum neared the $3,000 mark.

Crypto liquidations got over $1.7 billion, with Ethereum leading the chart.

Binance saw a net inflow of 8,400 BTC over the past 24 hours.

The crypto market is stuck in a highly volatile zone that’s been negatively affecting not only small-cap tokens but also the leading assets. The market-wide volatility triggered a flash crash as the global crypto market cap dropped by another 2%, reaching $3.39 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data. Moreover, the total value lost from the digital assets market reached $840 billion over the past 30 days.

Consequently, the selloff brought $1.73 billion in liquidations ($1.32 billion belongs to long positions) over the past 24 hours, CoinGlass data shows.

Ethereum ETH $3 306 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $399.05 B Vol. 24h: $69.06 B is leading the chart with $573.91 million in liquidations ($485.86 million in longs) due to its 4.5% price fall over the past day. ETH is currently trading at $3,330, slightly up from its plunge to the $3,000 mark.

Bitcoin BTC $101 913 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $2.03 T Vol. 24h: $113.58 B is following closely with $499.89 million in liquidations ($444.12 million in longs) as the leading asset fell below the $100,000 mark for the first time since mid-May.

BTC is hovering close to $102,000 at the time of writing. Its market cap is sitting just above the $2 trillion mark.

Coinglass data shows that the total number of traders who have been liquidated is over 430,000.

Hopes of a Recovery

With the latest market crash, some investors might be planning to sell their digital assets before a further price fall.

According to CoinGlass, Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, recorded a net inflow of 8,403 BTC, worth roughly $855 million, over the past day. The inflow shows that investors are preparing to sell Bitcoin due to market volatility.

On the other hand, 809 million USDT USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $183.42 B Vol. 24h: $202.60 B also entered Binance in the same timeframe. Stablecoin inflows could hint at a potential buying spree, as some investors would call it a buying opportunity.

According to Santiment, the social sentiment around the market has shifted from selling to “buying dips with confidence.”

😱 Bitcoin's drop to $98.9K and Ethereum's to $3.09K may have your timeline showing fellow traders left in shambles. But social data indicates there are still many buying dips with confidence. We look at $BTC, $ETH, & $XRP sentiment after the bloodbath. 👇https://t.co/smG1LYyI77 pic.twitter.com/SdEusnzXUv — Santiment (@santimentfeed) November 5, 2025

The market intelligence platform shows that the calls for a market “bottom” and “buy” signals have significantly increased after Bitcoin fell below $100,000.

It’s important to note that large investors continued their selloff on Nov. 4, but the sentiment shift could trigger a buying spree.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.