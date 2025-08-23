Cardano Price to $0.95? Altcoin Rally Driving Bullish Momentum

Key Notes

Cardano trades between $0.92 and $0.95, with strong support set around the $0.85 mark.

A close above $0.95 may open the path to $1.00 and $1.05.

Traders eye volume and momentum shift as key signals to watch ahead of the breakout.

The projection that Cardano (ADA) price will hit $0.95 is getting attention as the coin moves closer to a key level. Traders are watching closely to see if it can break through this key resistance. The digital asset has stayed consistent in recent days and is showing signs of strength after trading quietly for a while.

Cardano Buyers Hold Support, Eyes on Breakout

Coinspeaker reported earlier that Cardano whales accumulated 150 million ADA within two weeks. Recent data now shows that Cardano has been moving between $0.92 and $0.95, with buyers stepping in to protect lower levels. The $0.85 area has served as a strong base. It has attracted demand each time the price has slipped close.

More importantly, market experts point to this zone as important because it lines up with a widely used chart indicator that often acts as support. Essentially, as long as Cardano stays above it, the broader outlook remains stable. The chart also shows that the coin is pressing against the upper end of its trading band.

If Cardano manages to close above $0.95, it could open the path toward $1.00 and even $1.05. These prices are important because traders have often used them as key points in the past. Notably, the recent rise has also drawn attention since many altcoins are moving higher at the same time.

Interestingly, Cardano is seen as one of the coins that could benefit if this trend continues. The main focus now is whether buyers can keep up the pressure long enough to break past resistance. It is worth noting that even with the positive tone, caution remains.

Notably, the way Cardano has defended the $0.85 area in recent sessions gives buyers some confidence. Holding above it has kept the trend constructive and encouraged interest from those looking for an entry point. If momentum continues and volume picks up, the chances of Cardano’s price reaching $1 are becoming a reality.

Another development talks about a possible ADA ETF approval, is adding to the optimism in the market. Coinspeaker reported that the Grayscale Cardano ETF is helping to shape this sentiment. This has sparked debate over whether the coin could see major gains, with some even asking if ADA could make a 100x move.

The Worthy Cardano Alternative: Token6900

Another crypto making waves as an alternative to ADA is TOKEN6900. Smart investors are eyeing both for a well-rounded, high-potential portfolio.

TOKEN6900’s presale has already raised $2.3 million, making it one of the best crypto presales of the season. Early backers are jumping in fast to secure their share of this promising project.

Current Presale Stats

Current Price: $0.00705

Amount Raised So Far: $2.37 million

Ticker: TOKEN6900

Hard Cap: $5 million

If you’re interested in joining the presale, feel free to check out our guide on how to buy TOKEN6900.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.