Cathie Wood’s Ark Files for New Bitcoin ETFs as Inflows Return

Cathie Wood's investment firm, Ark Invest, has filed several new Bitcoin ETF applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This comes as the regulatory agency approaches key October deadlines for several pending altcoin ETF approvals.

According to the preliminary prospectuses filed on October 14, Ark is planning three major additions to its ETF lineup. This includes the ARK Bitcoin Yield ETF, ARK DIET Bitcoin 1 ETFs (Q1–Q4), and ARK DIET Bitcoin 2 ETFs (Q1–Q4).

The ARK Bitcoin Yield ETF is designed to generate income from Bitcoin-linked strategies while aiming to reduce volatility. The fund will provide returns by selling options and collecting premiums, a strategy often used in income-oriented funds.

Meanwhile, the ARK DIET Bitcoin 1 ETF will offer 50% downside protection, allowing investors to limit potential losses. However, it will only start capturing gains once Bitcoin prices rise more than 5% within a quarter.

The ARK DIET Bitcoin 2 ETF provides 10% downside protection and participates in upside performance once Bitcoin exceeds its value at the start of the quarter.

Both DIET products follow a defined outcome strategy. This means they balance risk and reward over set quarterly periods. If approved, all three funds will operate under the ARK ETF Trust, expanding the company’s suite of crypto investment products.

ARK’s Bitcoin Commitment

Ark Invest has long been one of the most influential institutional players in the Bitcoin space. The firm was among the earliest major asset managers to publicly support Bitcoin as a long-term investment.

Wood herself has been a vocal advocate for Bitcoin’s role as “digital gold,” often predicting that institutional adoption would keep driving its price.

Ark already manages several Bitcoin-related products, including the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB). ARKB has over $5 billion in net assets and brought around $2.33 billion in net inflow since its launch in January last year.

Renewed Market Confidence Amid ETF Inflows

The new filings arrive amid growing momentum in the spot Bitcoin ETF market despite the ongoing market volatility. On October 14, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $103 million in total net inflows, according to data by SoSoValue.

On October 14, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a total net inflow of $103 million, with Fidelity ETF FBTC receiving the largest single-day net inflow at $133 million. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $236 million, while none of the nine ETFs saw a net outflow.… pic.twitter.com/78ZworGsUm — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 15, 2025

Fidelity’s FBTC led the day with $133 million, while Ark’s own ARKB attracted $6.8 million.

Since their launch in early 2024, spot Bitcoin ETFs have collectively drawn over $62.5 billion in net inflows. This is a sign that institutional and retail investors are continuing to view the top crypto as a viable long-term asset class.

