CfC St. Moritz Establishes Bitcoin Reserve With Signum Bank

The CfC St. Moritz digital asset conference has revealed plans to place 25% of its treasury assets into Bitcoin BTC $113 000 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $50.21 B . The move marks a major step toward long-term financial independence.

The conference selected Sygnum Bank, a Swiss-regulated digital asset banking group and long-time collaborator, to oversee the new crypto reserve.

Nicolo Stoehr, CEO of CfC St. Moritz explained that the bank’s strong regulatory standing and established infrastructure make it a trusted custodian.

Stoehr added that Bitcoin is more than a speculative investment. It represents “decentralization, resilience, and trust,” he writes, adding that the reserve is intended to safeguard the event’s future and underline its commitment to the crypto ecosystem.

Bitcoin Treasury Adoption Slows

This decision comes amid a broader trend of companies turning to Bitcoin for treasury diversification. Data from BitcoinTreasuries.net shows that 192 public firms collectively hold about 1,032,627 BTC, valued at more than $116 billion at current prices.

Leading the pack is Strategy, which controls roughly 639,835 BTC.

Despite rising institutional interest, analysts caution that large Bitcoin reserves can create credit risk.

The cryptocurrency’s sharp price swings can make a company’s balance sheet fragile if it relies heavily on BTC as a core reserve.

Recent data also shows momentum slowing. Since a July peak of 21 new corporate adopters, monthly adoption has dropped by about 95%.

Several companies, like Metaplanet, have seen a decline in their share values amid the recent Bitcoin price volatility.

Balancing Risks and Opportunity

CfC St. Moritz acknowledges the potential downsides of holding Bitcoin but argues that fiat currencies carry their own long-term risks, such as debt expansion.

The conference’s leadership believes that if a treasurer’s role is to preserve purchasing power, exploring Bitcoin as part of a diversified reserve is worth considering.

