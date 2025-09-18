Key Notes

CEOs and leaders from Kraken, Algorand, DRW, DBS, Pantera Capital, Perkins Cole, Brevan Howard Digital, and Binance are confirmed speakers at the event.

An adviser from the European Commission will also attend, providing ample opportunity for leading crypto firms to get closer to the EU regulator.

The event is exclusive and limited to a curated list of 250 top investors, set just ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

An exclusive conference is set to bring some of the biggest names in crypto and traditional finance together with a key European regulator.

The CfC St. Moritz will take place from January 14-16, 2026, in the Swiss Alps, featuring a high-profile lineup of speakers.

The guest list includes Binance CEO Richard Teng, Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson, and Kraken co-CEO Arjun Sethi.

They will be joined by Don Wilson, founder of trading firm DRW, and an adviser from the European Commission, Peter Kerstens. According to the event organizers’ press release, the conference will host just 250 participants to foster private discussions on the future of the industry.

A Convergence of Crypto and Traditional Finance

The conference highlights the increasing integration of digital assets into the mainstream financial system.

Jenny Johnson has guided Franklin Templeton’s significant push into crypto, launching one of the first spot Bitcoin BTC $117 319 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.34 T Vol. 24h: $58.58 B ETFs and developing tokenized financial products. The firm recently announced a strategic partnership to develop new digital asset offerings with Binance.

Other major financial players are making similar moves. Brevan Howard Digital appointed Chris Rayner-Cook as its new CIO in May 2025 to oversee its growing digital asset funds, which have nearly doubled their Bitcoin ETF holdings.

The preparations extend to market infrastructure, as Nasdaq recently filed a proposal for enabling tokenized securities trading.

Regulatory Dialogue Takes Center Stage

With the industry maturing, regulation has become a central topic. The inclusion of Peter Kerstens from the European Commission is particularly noteworthy, as the EU continues to implement its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework.

The regulation has already prompted exchanges like Gemini to secure a MiCA license in Malta to expand their services. The dialogue comes at a time when other major exchanges are also navigating complex global rules.

Under CEO Richard Teng, Binance is navigating a complex global regulatory landscape with mixed results. The exchange has secured key national-level licenses in Europe, including as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) in France and Italy, and recognition from the Bank of Spain.

However, these wins are offset by significant challenges, as Binance lacks a comprehensive MiCA passport to operate across the entire EU, has withdrawn from markets like Germany and the Netherlands, and remains highly restricted in the United States and the United Kingdom.

On the other side of the pond, Kraken has been navigating its own regulatory path in the United States. The exchange recently saw a positive development after the SEC dropped its lawsuit, a move that provided the company with greater operational clarity.

The broader push for clearer rules is also reflected in actions by state regulators, with New York now requiring blockchain analytics for all state-chartered banks involved in crypto.

The gathering in St. Moritz will likely serve as a forum for leaders to discuss a sustainable path forward, balancing innovation with the stability that institutional investors require.

The conversations held could offer a glimpse into the next phase of global crypto adoption and policy-making. This comes as investment firms like Pantera Capital reveal major holdings in assets like Solana SOL $246.9 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $134.10 B Vol. 24h: $11.33 B , demonstrating continued institutional confidence in the market.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.