China Renaissance is reportedly raising $600 million to accumulate BNB tokens.

YZi Labs, the family office of Binance’s Changpeng Zhao, will co-invest.

BNB hit a new all-time high of $1,370.55 a few hours ago.

China Renaissance Holdings Ltd., a Beijing-based investment bank, is reportedly in talks to raise around $600 million for a new digital-asset treasury company.

According to a Bloomberg report, the publicly listed vehicle would focus on accumulating BNB, the native token of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

YZi Labs to Invest

According to the report, YZi Labs, the family office of Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ), is expected to invest alongside China Renaissance. Sources familiar with the matter said that YZi and China Renaissance plan to contribute $200 million to the deal, with the bank committing around $100 million of that amount.

The remaining capital would be raised from institutional backers. Notably, China Renaissance emerged in headlines after its former chairman, Bao Fan, was released from detention.

Bao Fan’s disappearance in 2023 and subsequent resignation had tarnished the firm’s reputation, but the bank appears eager to reestablish its position through high-profile crypto deals.

A Public BNB Treasury Vehicle in the US

If finalized, the $600 million fund would establish a publicly traded company in the United States dedicated to accumulating BNB BNB $1 271 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $175.15 B Vol. 24h: $11.54 B .

The concept mirrors the “crypto hoarding” model popularized by Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc., which made aggressive Bitcoin acquisitions a mainstream corporate strategy.

That model is now being replicated across different tokens, with BNB emerging as one of the best crypto to buy, more than doubling in 2025 and touching a new all-time high of $1,370.55, according to the CoinMarketCap data.

BNB Hoarding Trend Gains Steam

After Bitcoin BTC $114 644 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $2.29 T Vol. 24h: $96.80 B and Ethereum ETH $4 128 24h volatility: 7.5% Market cap: $498.21 B Vol. 24h: $60.64 B , BNB accumulation is the new trend. CEA Industries Inc. revealed that it now holds 480,000 BNB, valued at roughly $663 million. The company aims to own 1% of BNB’s total supply by year-end.

On the other hand, Applied DNA Sciences secured up to $58 million for a BNB treasury strategy through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering.

The firm plans to rebrand under the ticker BNBX and pursue an actively managed DeFi yield strategy centered on BNB accumulation. It partnered with Cypress LLC and SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci as well.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.