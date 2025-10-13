Key Notes

BNB price has recouped all of the losses following the 100% Trump tariff imposition on China last week.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao dismissed claims of price manipulation, stating that BNB has no external market makers.

Binance announced a $283 million compensation package for users impacted by recent market volatility.

Binance Coin BNB $1 349 24h volatility: 15.4% Market cap: $188.94 B Vol. 24h: $10.99 B , the native cryptocurrency of the BNB Chain, has seen the sharpest rebound in today’s crypto market recovery. BNB price has increased by 15% in the past 24 hours, reclaiming the crucial $1,300 level. Amid the recent attacks over liquidations during the crypto market crash on Oct. 10, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has come to defend the exchange.

BNB Price Jumps 15% Leading Crypto Market Recovery

Binance Coin (BNB) is outperforming the rest of the crypto market with 15% upside today, and is currently trading at $1,320, eyeing fresh all-time highs ahead. The altcoins’ daily trading volumes have also surged by 57% to $10.89 billion.

BNB price has fully recovered from the Trump tariff crash last week, with bulls highlighting a strong comeback.

$BNB has fully recovered from the tariffs crash and is now closing in on its all-time highs. INSANE STRENGTH! Keep building. pic.twitter.com/anUOFC7FuR — Crypto Rover (@rovercrc) October 13, 2025

According to the CoinGlass data, the BNB futures open interest has also surged 28% to $2.48 billion, showing that traders are bullish about the future surge. Other crypto market experts have also lauded BNB’s strength.

$BNB Is an absolute machine. Strong before the flush, and will likely be the first major that gets back to the highs afterwards. No doubt a lot of the new capital is consolidating into some of these previous winners. Be on the look out for coins that are strong during the… pic.twitter.com/AjXc9KRdxJ — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) October 12, 2025

Changpeng Zhao Defends Crypto Exchange After Latest Attacks

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) is now defending the crypto exchange after it faced major heat following the congestion of orders during last week’s crypto market liquidations. Many have also accused the exchange of its role in manipulating the crypto market and BNB price.

However, CZ has come in defence of the exchange, noting that, unlike many crypto projects that rely on external market makers to support token prices, BNB operates independently without such intervention.

“Many projects have a market maker. BNB doesn’t,” CZ wrote on X. He further clarified that none of his affiliated entities have bought or sold BNB in recent weeks, thus stressing that the BNB price movement is completely market-driven.

Binance was also quick to announce a $283 million compensation for affected users during the recent crypto market volatility.

“Some people ask why is BNB so strong? While others tried to ignore, hide, shift blame, or attack competitors, the key BNB Chain ecosystem players (Binance, Venus, and more) took hundreds of millions out of their own pockets to PROTECT USERS. Different value system,” added he.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.