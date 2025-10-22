Key Notes

Jim Cramer took to X to say that crypto is “due for a push today”.Within the hour, the BTC price went from $108,239 to trade at $106,700.

Traders are familiar with such patterns where the CNBC host frames a prediction, and it goes in the opposite direction.

The crypto market has been buzzing ever since the Bitcoin BTC $108 200 24h volatility: 4.9% Market cap: $2.16 T Vol. 24h: $103.73 B price declined shortly after Jim Cramer made a post.

Crypto enthusiasts are attempting to establish a connection between the almost 4% BTC price dip and the financial expert’s “push for crypto” prediction.

Bitcoin Price Declines to $106,700

In the early hours of October 22, Bitcoin price traded around $108,239, reflecting its tussle to push past the $110,000 resistance zone.

Amid this market situation, American TV personality and author Jim Cramer made a post on X stating that crypto is “due for a push today.”

Crypo due for a push today. We are in 2000 territory on specs. It is where the cockroaches are. But at the same time Jamie Dimon said the cockroaches are ending he announces a $1.5 trillion fund that unwittingly stoked a huge spec wave.. We MUST focus on this before people really… — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) October 22, 2025

Instead of the push Cramer predicted, Bitcoin saw its price reverse by about 1.4%. Precisely, the coin’s price declined to about $106,700 but has now recovered slightly to trade at $107,790.83.

The current level corresponds with only a 0.71% dip in the last 24 hours. Apparently, the author’s call was not sufficient to push the Bitcoin price up, but was enough to force a downtrend.

Some traders are familiar with such patterns of predictions from Cramer that lead to a price reversal. He received intense backlash on X for comparing the market setup to the 2,000 bubble.

The CNBC host even called it “where the cockroaches are,” referring to speculations crammed into corners known for hiding leverage and weak hands.

He was likely trying to warn investors while convincing them of an incoming upward trend. The market responded accordingly by rejecting his forecast with consecutive red candles.

Though Bitcoin struggles below $110,000, Peter Brandt says it could reach $250,000, but a bearish move toward $60,000 is also possible.

