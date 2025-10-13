CME Group Launches Regulated Options on Solana, XRP Futures

Key Notes

The launch follows major crypto exchange outages during recent market crash, highlighting need for institutional infrastructure.

CME's regulated platform now includes four cryptocurrencies with record 9.2 million contracts traded in Q2 2025.

Both assets rallied following the announcement, with SOL up 12% and XRP gaining 9% amid improved market sentiment.

CME Group, the world’s largest derivatives exchange, has officially launched CFTC-regulated options on Solana SOL $201.3 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $110.27 B Vol. 24h: $11.22 B and XRP XRP $2.60 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $155.75 B Vol. 24h: $9.11 B futures.

The launch introduces physically settled contracts designed to provide institutional traders with enhanced risk management and flexible exposure to the underlying cryptocurrency assets.

CFTC-regulated options on Solana and XRP are now live and trading today 🚀 ✅ Seamless integration: Physically settled into the underlying futures contract.

✅ Flexible exposure: Trade larger and micro sizes. Explore Crypto options contracts ➡️ https://t.co/lVXqqYagAG pic.twitter.com/RF5COIFX98 — CME Group (@CMEGroup) October 13, 2025

According to the official announcement|, the XRP and SOL options will seamlessly integrate into CME’s existing crypto futures framework, allowing traders to manage positions in both large and micro contract sizes.

Solana, known for its high-speed blockchain architecture, and XRP, focused on global payments, now join Bitcoin BTC $114 558 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $2.28 T Vol. 24h: $81.82 B and Ethereum ETH $4 187 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $505.07 B Vol. 24h: $50.12 B on CME’s regulated trading roster.

CME Group Listing Offers Relief as Crypto Crash Triggered Exchange Outages

The listings come on the heels of a major market crash that triggered widespread outages on leading crypto perpetual exchanges including Backpack and Binance. Both platforms were forced to refund traders who lost funds during the volatility spike, validating the need for institutional capacity of firms like CME Group, which hit a record 9.2 million contracts in Q2 2025.

Waking up to see this post, I'm a exhausted, disappointed, and heart broken to see it go viral and to see the responses. No one cares about our users more than our team, and if you take the time to actually read our Discord and my tweets over the past day, I hope you'll see… https://t.co/Dam7CKf3Zw — Armani Ferrante (@armaniferrante) October 11, 2025

The move aligns with broader industry trends as traditional exchanges deepen their crypto footprint. Earlier this month, Nasdaq’s parent company Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced a $2 billion investment in prediction markets platform, Kalshi.

With open interest reaching $127 billion at the close of October 10, CME Group’s introduction of Solana and XRP futures enhances market depth and liquidity for both assets.

At press time, SOL trades at $197, up 12% on the day, while Ripple’s XRP changes hands at $2.55 after a 9% rebound, propelled by renewed investor confidence as US President Donald Trump cooled China trade rifts at the weekend, and tailwinds from the CME’s listings.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.